How to Camp in Style

Happy Monday! I had so much fun at an afternoon tea on Saturday celebrating a special friend. It was so fun to see friends I’ve known over 20 years. Most of us met through the Junior League of Dallas. Fun times! Moving on… Is everyone ready for a new week? A couple of weeks ago we talked about how to style a blouse for summer and it was so popular that today I want to show you how to style a white blouse. A white blouse is a wardrobe staple. It is such a versatile top that can easily go from dressy to casual. All I did in the photos above was change my blouse and shoes! So easy. Let’s look at these few key pieces for endless wardrobe options for all year long.