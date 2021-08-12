Lark Hotels Partners with Robert Thompson's Angevin & Co.

Lark Hotels announced that the boutique hotel company has entered into a new partnership with New Orleans-based hospitality group, Angevin & Co., founded by restaurateur and entrepreneur Robert Thompson. Both industry leaders, Lark Hotels and Angevin & Co. are best known for their individual successes in creating experiential hospitality concepts. Since 2012, Lark Hotels has introduced design-forward boutique hotels dotting sought-after vacation towns in coastal cities from the Northeast to California. Restaurateur Robert Thompson is responsible for award-winning culinary destinations and programs across the U.S., including the conceptualization and introduction of the Punch Bowl Social eatertainment concept, successfully opening 20 locations across the country. The pair will first reimagine the historic The Frenchmen Hotel in New Orleans slated to open later this year.