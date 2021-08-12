Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Peermont Resorts Teams With INTELITY to Upgrade Guest Experience Brand-Wide

Hotel Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe luxury African hotel, resort, and casino group will deploy the INTELITY platform across all properties to modernize service with mobile, contactless technology. Los Angeles, CA (Aug. 12, 2021) – INTELITY®, the developer of hospitality’s most comprehensive guest experience and staff management platform, announced today it has signed a new deal with Peermont Resorts, facilitated by South African reseller partner Nu Menu Solutions. As part of the deal, all twelve Peermont properties will deploy the INTELITY platform, including a brand app, mobile check-in, mobile key, and staff technology in an innovative overhaul of their operations and guest experience.

www.hotel-online.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peermont Resorts Teams#South African#Nu Menu Solutions#Emea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
South Africa
Related
Lifestylewdwinfo.com

Is Disney Pushing Out Guests in Their Golden Years with Tech-Heavy Experiences?

As someone in their mid-thirties, I have grown up in the thick of evolving technology. The concept of there always being a new development, capability or update isn't foreign to me, nor will it ever be to my children and those of the next generations. As the Disney parks have incorporated more technology into their experiences, we have quickly picked up the ins and outs of new systems to get what we want faster using our home computers and smartphones. But as Disney parks transition from these being optional processes to being a procedure required to access new attractions and experiences, I can't help but wonder if they are leaving guests in their golden years behind.
Posted by
BoardingArea

Grand Hyatt Kauai Review – Guest Review Of This Oceanfront Resort

Grand Hyatt Kauai Review – Guest Review Of This Oceanfront Resort. This Grand Hyatt Kauai review is a guest post written by reader Paul Sharman. Thank you Paul for putting this together for everyone. Paul also does travel bookings on the side. If you are interested in his services he can be reached at Paul@gablintravel.com.
Chicago, ILLodging

Dual-Branded voco and Holiday Inn Hotel Planned by IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts announced plans for the first dual-branded voco Hotel in the United States in downtown Chicago. A Chicago landmark for over four decades, the property has long been recognized as a Holiday Inn. The hotel is currently undergoing a renovation that will include transforming a portion of the existing building into a voco Hotel.
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Avani reveals the new ‘Plus’ look of its Seychelles resort’s upgrade

BANGKOK - Avani Barbarons Seychelles Resort, one of the brand’s earliest properties to launch back in 2015, will be undergoing a multi-million dollar upgrade. The resort will once again welcome guests in early 2023 and will relaunch as Avani+ Seychelles Barbarons Resort. The existing resort will receive a full make over with new restaurant options and a beach club, plus a brand new extension which will see a new lagoon-style swimming pool with lagoon access rooms, plus the introduction of Avani Beach Suites. The substantial refurbishment aims to reinvent the popular beach club resort with a more contemporary look and feel while staying respectful of the pristine natural environment.
IndustryNBC 29 News

COVID changes hotel industry and guest experience

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The coronavirus pandemic has brought many changes to the hotel industry and the guest experience. Many hotels have enhanced their cleaning protocols and are working to limit contact with guests as much as possible. Breakfast buffets may be more of a grab-and-go style, and room service may be left at your door, rather than someone coming inside your room.
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

TBA Group: The brand experience and live events experts

TBA Group has successfully developed its expertise over recent years as experience makers in three specialist areas: sport, brands, and entertainment. And thanks to our diverse and specialist knowledge, we know how to create a connection between a brand and an audience – whether they’re fans, colleagues, customers, or consumers.
Lifestyletravelweekly.com

Upgrades abound at Kaanapali Beach Resort

From one end to the other of the postcard-perfect 3-mile stretch of white sand, the Kaanapali Beach Resort area has been hit by a wave of expansive renovations in the past two years. Now, the oldest master-planned community in Hawaii has some of the freshest room product, cutting-edge amenities and multifaceted pool complexes in all of the Aloha State.
Lifestyletravelworldnews.com

Banyan Tree Marks Anniversary with Resort Credit Offers and Room Upgrades

One of Southeast Asia’s most recognized hotel groups, Banyan Tree, is celebrating its 27th anniversary this month with a range of value-driven offers across more than 40 properties worldwide. In Thailand, the group’s luxury resorts in Koh Samui (pictured) and Krabi will provide daily credit vouchers to guests, which can...
TravelTravelPulse

Karisma Expands Azul Beach Resorts Brand

Karisma Hotels & Resorts is adding two new Azul Beach resorts to its portfolio, the Azul Beach Resort Cap Cana and the Azul Beach Resort Punta Cana, both opening later this year. The Azul Beach Resort Cap Cana is located along Playa Juanillo, featuring a golf course, marina and 251...
TechnologyPosted by
DFW Community News

Tattle Partners with Local Kitchens to Elevate the On- and Off-Premise Guest Experience

Tattle’s Technology Enables Local Kitchens to Turn Guest Feedback into Operational Action Items. New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) Tattle, the innovator in the customer experience improvement (CXI) category, today announced its partnership and integration with Local Kitchens, the micro food hall offering takeout and delivery from multiple restaurants, allowing customers to mix and match cuisines from different restaurants in a single order.
LifestylePosted by
TheStreet

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Selects AWS As Its Preferred Cloud Provider To Enhance Guest Experiences

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (AMZN) - Get Report, announced a global collaboration with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) - Get Report, the world's largest hotel franchising company, to upgrade its technology infrastructure and develop and deliver new guest services across its 21 hotel brands—including Days Inn, La Quinta, Microtel, Ramada, Super 8, and Wyndham. Moving to AWS enables Wyndham to enhance business performance, reinvest approximately 45% of reduced data center operating costs, and shut down additional physical datacenters, putting it on track to achieve its goal of running 90% of its infrastructure in the cloud. The announcement is part of Wyndham's multiyear digital transformation and investment in technology that automates hotel reservations, supports its franchisees by helping simplify operations, and enhances the guest experience across Wyndham properties globally.
LifestyleHotel Online

A Small Hotel on the Frontlines With the Delta Variant

The delta variant is slowly but inevitably absorbing the news cycle heading into Autumn 2021 as cases swell across the world and governments take pre-emptive measures to stop a fourth wave of COVID-19 from triggering another round of economically harmful lockdowns. Even though all of us yearn for this pandemic to be over, sadly we’re still very much in uncharted water.
Lifestyledayspamagazine.com

Vancouver Spa Resort Offering "Flavor Trails" Culinary Experiences

The Magnolia Hotel & Spa in Victoria, BC, has launched its Taste of the Island package, along with two Curated Trails maps so guests can enjoy a full culinary experience of Vancouver island. This programming allows guests to explore the island’s pastoral farms, fields and countryside at their own pace.
LifestyleHotel Online

Radisson Blu Grows Its Footprint in Latin America With a Resort Signing Near the Coast of Ecuador

Minneapolis, MN — August 12, 2021 — Radisson Hotel Group Americas today announced the signing of Radisson Blu Hotel & Residences, Punta Blanca in Ecuador. The newly constructed hotel is only one mile from stunning beaches along the Pacific Ocean. Guests will be able to book a variety of residences in five different layouts for up to eight guests. The hotel will open with 50 residences, with the remaining 150 units opening within the following 24 months. Construction has begun and the hotel is set to open in the fall of 2022.
LifestyleLaredo Morning Times

Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort Welcomes New Food & Beverage Leadership Team, 95 Years of Combined F&B Experience to Boost Award-Winning Outlets

Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort proudly announces a new food and beverage leadership team to guide the award-winning restaurants and VIP experiences at the nationally recognized property. D'IBERVILLE, Miss. (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort proudly announces a new food and beverage leadership team to guide the award-winning restaurants...
AustraliaHotel Online

Accor and New Terry Developments Open BreakFree Wirrina Cove in South Australia

Accor and New Terry Developments today opened an 87-room BreakFree Wirrina Cove resort, nestled in the heart of beautiful Wirrina Cove, South Australia. The resort is set to become a destination of choice for business travellers and leisure guests looking for comfortable and convenient resort accommodation in South Australia’s spectacular Gulf St Vincent.
Cell PhonesHotel Online

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Selects React Mobile as Its Preferred Provider of Employee Safety Devices

BETHESDA, Maryland and SEATTLE, Washington — August 11, 2021 — React Mobile, the most trusted provider of hotel panic button solutions, and Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”) today announced a partnership agreement that enables hotels in the Collection to use React Mobile’s best-in-class safety device platform to keep their employees safe. Hoteliers within Curator can deploy React Mobile’s GPS geolocation and Bluetooth beacon technology to provide unparalleled accuracy to locate an employee in distress. The company has the largest hotel customer base of any panic button technology.

Comments / 0

Community Policy