Peermont Resorts Teams With INTELITY to Upgrade Guest Experience Brand-Wide
The luxury African hotel, resort, and casino group will deploy the INTELITY platform across all properties to modernize service with mobile, contactless technology. Los Angeles, CA (Aug. 12, 2021) – INTELITY®, the developer of hospitality’s most comprehensive guest experience and staff management platform, announced today it has signed a new deal with Peermont Resorts, facilitated by South African reseller partner Nu Menu Solutions. As part of the deal, all twelve Peermont properties will deploy the INTELITY platform, including a brand app, mobile check-in, mobile key, and staff technology in an innovative overhaul of their operations and guest experience.www.hotel-online.com
