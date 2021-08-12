Cloudbeds Partners With Rakuten Travel Xchange to Extend Reach
Cloudbeds Hospitality Management Platform collaborates with Rakuten Travel Xchange to drive global hotel distribution. San Diego, CA – August 12, 2021 – Cloudbeds, the fastest growing hospitality management platform today, announced a partnership with Rakuten Travel Xchange, the hotel wholesale and travel technology division within the Rakuten Group. The collaboration connects Cloudbeds with Rakuten Travel, the highly ranked OTA in Japan, and 400+ B2B partners connected worldwide through API connections, travel agent portals, and websites. The unique and diverse distribution channels allow Cloudbeds to extend its reach to the extensive Rakuten Travel Xchange customer base through a single connection. In addition, Rakuten Travel Xchange adds the Cloudbeds inventory of properties that use its award-winning technology platform to manage all aspects of their business, from booking engines to payments.www.hotel-online.com
