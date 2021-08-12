Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Cloudbeds Partners With Rakuten Travel Xchange to Extend Reach

Hotel Online
 5 days ago

Cloudbeds Hospitality Management Platform collaborates with Rakuten Travel Xchange to drive global hotel distribution. San Diego, CA – August 12, 2021 – Cloudbeds, the fastest growing hospitality management platform today, announced a partnership with Rakuten Travel Xchange, the hotel wholesale and travel technology division within the Rakuten Group. The collaboration connects Cloudbeds with Rakuten Travel, the highly ranked OTA in Japan, and 400+ B2B partners connected worldwide through API connections, travel agent portals, and websites. The unique and diverse distribution channels allow Cloudbeds to extend its reach to the extensive Rakuten Travel Xchange customer base through a single connection. In addition, Rakuten Travel Xchange adds the Cloudbeds inventory of properties that use its award-winning technology platform to manage all aspects of their business, from booking engines to payments.

www.hotel-online.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Travel#Travel Technology#Travel Agent#Mexico#Cloudbeds Partners#Rakuten Travel Xchange#The Rakuten Group#Ota#Api
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Business Travel
Related
Los Angeles, CAHotel Online

U.S. Travel Convenes Destination Leaders to Chart Future of Tourism Marketing

LOS ANGELES — August 16, 2021 — U.S. Travel this week convened more than 650 destination marketers in Los Angeles for the association’s annual Educational Seminar for Tourism Organizations (ESTO), marking one of the largest national gatherings of destination marketers since the start of the pandemic. The industry’s premier knowledge-sharing...
TechnologyLight Reading

Rakuten losses soar 85% as it builds base stations

Rakuten Mobile's operating losses increased by 85% in the last six months to $900 million, erasing gains by the group's other units. But Japan's challenger mobile operator was quick to point out its revenues grew, though by a more sedate 17%. "We believe that our mobile business is able to...
Businessaithority.com

Bridgepointe Partners With Wave, Further Extending Reach In The Eastern US

Bridgepointe Technologies, a leading IT strategy firm, announced that it has partnered with Wave, a New York-based technology solutions firm. This will further expand the company’s reach in the Eastern US. Since 2002, Bridgepointe has offered true freedom of choice to its clients who range from SMBs to the Fortune...
EconomyTravelDailyNews.com

Clyde Travel Management joins Radius Travel partner network in Nordic markets

WASHINGTON, DC, USA - Radius Travel announced that Clyde Travel Management has joined the Radius partner network to expand customer servicing capabilities in the Nordic markets. Clyde Travel Management was established in 1989 and specializes in Corporate, Maritime, Offshore and Renewables travel. Owned by Northern Marine Group (part of Sweden’s...
TravelPosted by
Crain's Chicago Business

U.S. to extend travel mask mandate until January

(Bloomberg)—The U.S. plans to extend mask requirements for travelers on airplanes, trains and buses, and at airports and train stations through Jan. 18, Reuters reported, citing three unidentified sources. Apple Inc. will increase testing of both corporate and retail employees and has reversed course on rebooting in-store classes in the...
TravelHotel Online

North American Inbound Tourism Spend Declined by 74.1% in 2020

Destinations across North America (USA, Mexico and Canada) are at different stages of tourism development. However, one common factor is that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 have been hard felt for each respective tourism economy, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company. GlobalData’s latest report, ‘Tourism...
Travelpassengerterminaltoday.com

Synlab partners with IATA for Covid Travel Pass tests

European medical diagnostic service provider Synlab is partnering with IATA (International Air Transport Association) to incorporate its network of Covid-19 testing labs into IATA’s Travel Pass. Through the international laboratory network, travelers will have access to up to 450 testing labs and more than 1,600 sample collection points across 36 countries. The move follows a recent successful passenger testing pilot in Colombia.
Travelorlandomedicalnews.com

PROVEN Partners With CheckMyTest to Enable Electronic COVID-19 Test Status Verification for Home and Travel

CLEARWATER - PROVEN, a digital health verification platform that enables the portable, transparent, and real-time delivery of COVID-19 testing results, has announced a new partnership with CheckMyTest, a leading provider of high-quality decentralized COVID-19 testing solutions. This partnership will allow all CheckMyTest customers to utilize PROVEN’s COVID-19 test status verification platform for travel use, as well as to support emerging verification requirements within their home communities.
Technologymobileworldlive.com

Rakuten Mobile stands by profit timeline

Rakuten Mobile president Yoshihisa Yamada forecast operating losses would peak this year before gradually declining from 2022, as the Japanese operator continued to target profitability in 2023. Costs have soared as its network rollout has been delayed by around three months due to a global semiconductor shortage. On an earnings...
BusinessFierceWireless

Rakuten to acquire open RAN vendor Altiostar

After its early investment and collaboration, Rakuten on Wednesday announced plans to acquire Altiostar Networks in a deal that pegs total value of the U.S.-based open RAN vendor at $1 billion. Rakuten was already an Altiostar investor, alongside Telefónica, Qualcomm, Cisco and others. Now the company is set to come...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
WorldDaily Beast

Delta COVID Surge in Iceland Is Very Bad News for the U.S.

Iceland is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. But that didn’t stop the tiny island nation from catching a whole lot of COVID in recent weeks. Although the natural, immediate response to this news might be panic, experts who spoke to The Daily Beast said that Iceland’s recent surge in infections—fueled by the new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus—is probably a sign that herd immunity is within reach over there.
EconomyPopculture

Watch: Giant Cargo Ship Crimson Polaris Snaps in Half After Japanese Port Accident

A massive cargo ship snapped in half while anchored just off the northeastern coast of Japan on Thursday, but thankfully there were no casualties. The 40,000-ton Crimson Polaris suffered an accidental split that widened until the whole ship split, according to a report by Reuters. The Japanese Coast Guard helped to evacuate the ship safely.
Public HealthNarcity

The Feds Have Explained Why Canada’s Policy On Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccinations Changed

Officials from the federal government have explained why Canada's mandatory COVID-19 vaccination rules have been updated. On August 13, the feds announced that COVID-19 vaccines will be compulsory for Canada's federal workers and employees in the federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation sector. Canadians who travel via plane, train or cruise ship will also be impacted by the mandate.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Turkish Airlines Airbus A330 Rejects Takeoff When Cleared On Taxiway

A Turkish Airlines Airbus A330-300 flying from Newark, New Jersey to Istanbul, Turkey, rejected takeoff after the plane’s crew members were advised that they were on Newark’s taxiway P. This incident occurred on flight TK30, which departed just after midnight on Saturday, August 7th. Transatlantic mission. The A330 was given...

Comments / 0

Community Policy