Real Estate

911 Horseshoe Drive

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Search is Over! The sunsets that can be seen right out of the front room are spectacular! This home is being sold by the original owners and it has been maintained so well. Colors and style throughout the home are on trend. You will love the location- close to grocery, restaurants and shopping. Very easy access to 7 Hwy. Finished lower level would make a great 4th non conforming bedroom, home office or a family room. Master Bath was just recently updated along with interior paint in several rooms. And check out that landscaping- it is all done for you. This is the coveted Sugarland of Pleasant Hill. Offers will presented Sunday at 5:00pm.

Real Estate
Opelika, ALOpelika-Auburn News

5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $283,900

Open concept kitchen with oversized island opens to breakfast room and family room with center fireplace. First floor guest suite and full bath. Study/flex space is ideal for an at home office. Owners suite with oversized walk-in closet, dual vanity, garden tub and oversized seated shower. Home and community information, including pricing, included features, terms, conditions, availability and sales procedures related to appointments subject to change without notice.. All images are for illustrative purposes only and individual homes, amenities, features, and views may differ. Images may be subject to copyright.
17418 S Benton Drive

Great Ranch living in Belton! 3 beds, fenced yard and ready to move on in. Super close to schools and accessible to the highway.
1304 Elm Creek Drive

This Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is located on a large corner lot in Spring Valley Addition. On the main level you will find living room, kitchen with eat in dining area, and a formal dining area. Second floor you will find a large master suite with walk-in closet, jacuzzi tub, and standing shower. The walk out basement has the fourth bedroom, restroom, laundry room and an additional unfinished basement for storage. This home has fresh paint and new carpet. Its MOVE IN READY! For a private showing reach out to Katie Garcia 785-571-2135.
1010 Kadence Lane

This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home, could be what you have been looking for. You'll love this living room with the fireplace and the nature lighting, that opens up to the kitchen. The stylish kitchen consist of ample cabinets, granite counter tops and an island for more space. There is a main level laundry room with a washer and dryer. The 2nd level offers 3 bedrooms, bath and a master suite with master bath, jetted tub, dual sinks & walk-in closet. There is room for a family to grow in the unfinished basement or can be used for storage. This home has so much to offer make an appointment today. To view this home call Janet Moore at 785-375-0722.
10302 NW Mirror Lake Drive

Rare opportunity to live on the 8th hole of the National! Complete with Pool, Gazebo, huge renovation with updated electrical system, paint, roof, gutters. Welcome home to this exceptional home in its exceptional LOCATION!. Don't wait for this beauty. 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, 2 large family rooms.
11417 Orchard Drive

Hearthside Homes is building their popular 2 Story, Manchester floor plan. This stunning plan features 4 bedrooms with 3.5 baths and 2695 square feet of finished living space. Foundation is in and framing starting with a target of December 2021 completion. Images are simulated. Prairie Field is a new residential development in the Liberty North High School area located at Plattsburg Rd & 115th, Just N. of Liberty Hospital. Subdivision includes 188 single family homes and 55+ villa style homes. Amenities will include a swimming pool, play area and walking trails.
4115 W 74 Terrace

Prairie Village Charmer! This adorable 3 bedroom Cape Cod style home is move in ready! Fresh paint throughout and lots of updates! The kitchen features quartz countertops, painted cabinets and newer Stainless Steele appliances. The large dining room is perfect for entertaining. Get cozy on the screened in porch! The upstairs features 3 spacious bedrooms and an updated bathroom. Exterior features include a large deck, fenced yard and newer windows and exterior paint. Double car driveway. Picture perfect, Move in ready!! Walking distance to the coveted Prairie Village shops and parks.
15609 Cedar Street

FANTASTIC LOCATION close to the high school, wonderful neighbors and a darling home with great curb appeal!! This home is in a CUL-DE-SAC and the small subdivision has NO HOA!! There is plenty of room inside this home with two nice living areas and a sub basement which could be finished for even more space, if needed. The primary suite includes TWO closets, cathedral ceiling, ceiling fan and private bath. Move right in as there is BRAND NEW paint throughout most of the interior and the carpets are freshly cleaned! No worries about storage as there is an OVERSIZED GARAGE and a nice shed in back as well as the sub-basement. Other features of this home include a privacy fence, window treatments, two garage door openers with keyless entry, a high end storm door, updated fixtures, an attic fan and a sump pump with backup system. A recent roofing review reported good condition and no hail damage. The A/C was replaced in 2014 and the hot water heater in late 2017. Washer/dryer/refrigerator/water softener stay!! In addition, enjoy outdoor living on the large front porch, the back deck, the back patio or in the very nice back yard - large enough for a pool with plenty of room to spare. The flat driveway is perfect for basketball or other driveway activities! Inspections are welcome but seller will make no repairs. First American Home Warranty provided by seller. Listing Agent is related to seller.
15700 Mohawk Street

Stunning 5 bedroom, 4.1 bath, 2 story home on large corner lot in Blackthorne Estates. Don't miss the exquisite finishes through-out this open floor plan. Kitchen features granite counters, gas range, huge island, walk-in pantry, and adjoining breakfast room. Hardwoods throughout main level and upstairs hallway. Main level laundry, formal dining room, 1/2 bath and two living spaces with fireplaces. Spacious updated master suite, private master bath with tub, oversized shower, dual vanity, & custom his/her walk-in closets! Finished lower level offers large family room, bar, and 5th bed/flex room. Amazing outdoor living area with covered roof, stamped patio, and fenced yard. Exterior paint in 2020, 1 year old AC, 1 year old water heater, several new light fixtures 2021, updated landscaping, and master bath remodel 2020. This amazing home is an entertainer's dream inside and out!
416 W 1st Street

Investment Opportunity! This home is being SOLD AS IS. Cute fenced in home with 2 Bedrooms 1 bathroom in the main house. The basement has 1 non-conforming bedroom, 1 bathroom, and a kitchen area. (The basement was once rented out) Just minutes from Fort Riley Base and Downtown Junction City. The Back house has a 2 year lease and is being rented for $500. For a private showing reach out to Katie Garcia 785-571-2135.
1712 Sutter Woods Road

Another fantastic listing presented by Carla Beavers with HOMEFRONT Real Estate Group. This well-kept 2-story home is ready for its new owners! The main floor offers and open-floor concept with spacious living room, dining area, kitchen and half bath. Double doors lead to large wood privacy fenced backyard. Upstairs offers a master suite with spacious bathroom with double sinks and large walk-in closet, two additional bedrooms, full hall bath and laundry room. Located just minutes from Ft. Riley and brand new Junction City High School! Don't miss out on this one, call or text Carla for a showing today! 785-223-2230.
14585 S Greenwood Street

This first class home is the one you've been waiting for! Beautifully updated two story on CUL-DE-SAC with kidney shaped, salt water INGROUND POOL in BLUE VALLEY DISTRICT! Long time owners have kept the house in pristine condition! Loaded with upgrades and updates, including: major kitchen remodel with dark birch cabinets, soft close drawers and pullouts, knockdown ceilings, granite baths, triple pane casement windows, newer carpet, refinished hardwoods, 96% efficient furnace and much more! Great floor plan with oversized rooms throughout features: kitchen open to family room, vaulted master bedroom with sitting room (could easily be converted to a 2nd closet), vaulted bath, 14' cedar closet, finished lower level with bar, bathroom, pool table and TV areas and outdoor kitchen area!
422 N Kokomo Ave

Great investment property or starter home that is move in ready. Converted from a 2 bedroom, 1 bath home to a large 1 bedroom, 1 bath home. Current owners have updated and remodeled this ranch style house. Located in the Derby school district. The front has a covered cement porch that could easily fit a small patio table with 2 chairs. The large window in the front lets natural light into the living room. Wood laminate flooring throughout the entire home. The kitchen has new cabinets, countertops, stove, and refrigerator that were installed in 2021. There is space for a full size washer and dryer set. The bedroom is 11'x19' with 4 windows, and could be converted back into 2 bedrooms if desired. Large backyard with oversized trees that cast shade during the summer. Has a 1 car attached garage. New roof, windows, and hardie fiber cement siding completed in 2020. A new hot water heater was installed in 2018, and HVAC system in 2019. Schedule a showing today!
3623 Everett Avenue

Three Bedroom, 1 Bath home situated on nearly 1/2 an acre! This adorable home is loaded with potential! Hardwood floors throughout. Full bath is recently updated. Rare 2 car tandem garage. Large backyard is shaded with lovely trees. This is the ideal home for an investment property or perfect for the buyers who are looking for a project home!
NE Freehold Drive

Beautiful reverse story 1/2 "Solaia"plan, built by SAB Construction.This home is set on a walk out lot with an extraordinary view. 4bedroom 3 bath reverse plan is sure to catch your eye from the moment you drive up and see the huge front porch. Vaulted ceilings give this plan a massive-open concept feel in the grt room and kitchen. Huge galley pantry is sure to please any cook. Main level master bdrm ensuite, with an abundant size walk in closet. Secondary bdrm on main floor, with main floor laundry. Lower level features a huge family area and wet bar for your evening entertaining. 2 more bedrooms and a full bath round out this amazing home. This home will not last long. Attention to detail is an absolute must for this multi award winning builder.
3231 SW 33rd ST

This is the one you've been searching for! Super clean and cute updated home just waiting for you to move in. 3 bedrooms all together on the upper floor makes life together that much easier. Alongside the bedrooms on the upper floor there is a primary bedroom with an on suite bath PLUS a full guest bathroom. The main living floor is open and has an attached sun room Large attached sunroom is perfect for sipping coffee on those cool fall mornings. , The gorgeous kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and a breakfast bar. Basement is a large family room with a half bathroom. Ginormous backyard is fully fenced in and has a large storage shed.
710 Broad Street

ABSOLUTELY CHARMING RANCH HOME!! This home has a lot of character and you will love it! It is 3 bedroom 1 bath, garage, and fenced in backyard!! The owners converted the old laundry area into a pantry off of the kitchen. The laundry room connects to the garage and has a sink now! All new windows!! A MUST SEE!
7844 Rebel Walk Drive

Beautiful 3 level townhouse in sought after Paradise neighborhood. Open Floor plan with 3 bedroom and 2.5 baths. Finished basement with almost finished full bath. Wood burning Fireplace. Laminate and carpeting throughout. Hardwood in Foyer . 1/2 bath in main level Community Pool, tennis courts, tot lots, dog park and walking paths. Close to shopping, 66, restaurants, and movie theater. Please follow all CDC Covid-19 guidelines.
4112 Spruell Drive

Coming Soon! Updated BEAUTIFUL Kensington Home, METRO & Commuter Routes! - Updated & Spacious! 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 3 level home with tons of character. Great built-ins, plenty of storage, UPDATED kitchen & baths. Adorable front porch plus large rear deck AND 3 season sun room! Fully fenced in back yard, finished walk-out basement and separate laundry/storage area.
6083 Morningside Drive,

6083 Morningside Dr 4BR/2.5BA (Fairfield) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss our 4BR/2.5BA bi-level home in Fairfield. This home is located close to Pleasant Ave and close to shopping and restaurants, it features a 2 car attached garage but does not have access from the house, yard, large deck, family room with fireplace, 2 extra rooms you can make into anything you please, master bath, hardwood and tile flooring, spacious bedrooms, w/d hookups, and a dining room! Visit us at BBRents.com.

