911 Horseshoe Drive
The Search is Over! The sunsets that can be seen right out of the front room are spectacular! This home is being sold by the original owners and it has been maintained so well. Colors and style throughout the home are on trend. You will love the location- close to grocery, restaurants and shopping. Very easy access to 7 Hwy. Finished lower level would make a great 4th non conforming bedroom, home office or a family room. Master Bath was just recently updated along with interior paint in several rooms. And check out that landscaping- it is all done for you. This is the coveted Sugarland of Pleasant Hill. Offers will presented Sunday at 5:00pm.www.reecenichols.com
