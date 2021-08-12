18605 S Wilmoth Road

Look no further for RESORT LIVING at home! Absolutely Gorgeous 3 Story Victorian home in Blue Valley School District on acre lot with 9 car garage! Custom heated salt water pool with remote controlled waterfall, hot tub, spacious outdoor kitchenette flagstone patio and firepit - over $250,000 in upgrades! Large flat yard with plenty of room to play ball and enjoy outdoor activities. 2 Story pool/carriage house with guest room, full bath, wet bar, workout/rec room, pool table and more!. The second story is car lover's dream with 6 car garage, temp controlled, wi-fi, compressor. Main house is custom built, one owner, meticulously maintained. Wrap around porch, perfect for summer evenings. Two story entry opens to formal dining and office. First floor also includes a spacious family room with amazing fireplace & 19ft ceilings, spacious kitchen with double ovens, granite countertops. Large breakfast area boasts custom corner cabinetry/fireplace and plenty of room for family dinners. Deck off kitchen area leads to pool and overlooks lush landscaping. Second floor loft adjoins a gorgeous Master Bedroom complete with fireplace and Martini deck! Updated Master bath has a dual zoned radiant heat flooring, walk-in shower, walk-in closet, with abundance of natural daylight. Also on the 2nd floor are 2 add'l bedrooms, Jack & Jill bathroom w/walk-in shower and double vanity. Third floor includes a guest room, full bath and extra room which could be finished into a 2nd office or media room. Walkout finished basement rounds out the home with a 5th bedroom, full bath, large wetbar, rec-room and plenty of unfinished areas for storage. Attached 3 car garage for a total of 9 parking spaces in this amazing home! This home has it all - including a matching Children's Playhouse for outdoor fun! Heritage Hill West subdivision includes a private lake and enjoys social activities throughout the year.
