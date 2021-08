Tower Health announced today the plans to close its COVID-19 vaccine clinic in September. The clinic, located at 1000 Tuckerton Court in Muhlenberg Township, opened in February and, as of August 3, has distributed 30,312 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The last day to receive the first dose of the vaccine is August 11, when the clinic will be open 8 a.m. to noon. All individuals receiving their first dose at the Muhlenberg clinic location will be scheduled to receive their second dose at that location.