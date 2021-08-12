Cancel
As preference for TAVR grows, consider risks, benefits when selecting patients

By Regina Schaffer
healio.com
 5 days ago

Procedural expertise and equipment have markedly improved since the first transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure was performed in 2002 on an inoperable patient with severe symptomatic aortic stenosis. Today, TAVR is becoming the procedure of choice over surgical aortic valve replacement for patients and many clinicians. Demand has continued to...

#Valvular Heart Disease#Mitral Valve#Tavr#Evolut Low Risk#Sapien 3#Evolut Pro#Medtronic#Acc#Aha
