Moderna COVID-19 vaccine safe, efficacious in adolescents

By Ken Downey Jr.
healio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhase 2/3 data now published in The New England Journal of Medicine showed that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was safe and generated strong activity against SARS-CoV-2 in adolescents, with an immune response similar to that of young adults. Moderna previously publicized the data in May and used them in its...

