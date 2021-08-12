The Ultimate Back-to-Work Style Guide
The time for returning to the office is upon us. And whether that’s cause to celebrate — or something you dread — you’ve most likely looked at your closet and wondered, What the hell am I going to wear? After all, your online purchases over the past year probably consisted mainly of cozy sweatsuits, fuzzy slippers, some outfits for working out, and maybe a dressy silk pajama-but-doesn’t-look-like-pajamas set for when you wanted to feel put-together-ish on those infinite Zoom calls.www.hourdetroit.com
Comments / 0