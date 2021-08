The Daughters of Isabella Jasper Circle #140 met on Monday, Aug. 9, in Room 301 in the St. Joseph Parish Center in Jasper. Regent Marge Beckman called the meeting to order. Prayer was led by Chancellor Bev Himsel. The Ceremony for Deceased Members was not held, but will be held next month and Dolores Kuper will be remembered. A rosary was said for Mrs. Kuper by the members at the meeting.