Architecture

Chris McKibben

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSWABACK, a leading architecture and planning firm, has promoted Chris McKibben to Design Partner. Chris, a community planner and Landscape Architect, has extensive experience throughout the Western United States. An important member of SWABACK for a decade now, Chris provides design services for a wide range of projects including municipalities, mixed-use developments, and large-scale master plans.

Businessbizjournals

Chris Lovin, AIA

PRIMEbusiness is please to announce that Chris Lovin, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP BD+C has been hired as Principal Architect. Chris will expand the firm’s offerings during Programming and Planning while also enhancing existing services during Pre-Construction and Construction. His 20+ years of public sector design experience includes all aspects and scales of project development. Chris has served on governing boards both locally and statewide for the American Institute of Architects. www.primeb.com.
Businessfinextra.com

Chris Pogue

Bio Chris leads a multi-disciplined team that oversees full spectrum partner operations including process and procedures, global standardization, compliance with local legislation, sales management, revenue analysis, and detailed measurement and reporting on all partner activities. Nuix is a global strategic software company with more than 150 partners across 74 different countries including go to market partners (sales and distribution), service providers and technology partners. The company aims to find truth in a digital world, with its expertise used in the private sector, municipal, state, and federal government agencies, law enforcement agencies, and higher education. Chris remains a member of the US Secret Service Electronic Crimes Task Force, The International Association of Chiefs of Police, and the International Association of Financial Crimes Investigators. Career History Prior to Nuix, his 25-year career and his proficiency in complex computing environments has enabled Chris to head multiple professional security and services organizations, including at IBM. His expertise has been used to investigate data breaches, secure corporate computing assets and critical value data, implement wide-scale compliance regimes, and help executives and boards of directors both qualify and quantify security risks.
Businesshospitalitynet.org

Chris Wieland

TraknProtect, a pioneer of location-based technology purpose-built for the hotel industry and a leading employee safety button provider for several major hotel brands, announces the appointment of Chris Wieland to the company's Board of Advisors. In his role, he will provide his technical and industry expertise with the executive management team, aiding in the development and implementation of new offerings and market initiatives as the company continues to expand globally.
Businessbizjournals

People on the Move

Sr. Preconstruction Manager, DBIA, LEED AP at The Weitz Company. The Weitz Company is pleased to welcome Fil Rea as Preconstruction Director. With over 23 years of experience in the construction industry, Fil brings experience from the field and estimating in many product types, including design-build, multifamily, office, hotels, condos, mountain resort, and more. “I am truly thrilled to be joining the Weitz team, an organization that has a tremendous track record of successfully serving clients. I look forward to contributing to that success!” said Fil.
Businesslawnandlandscape.com

California-based Juniper Landscape Company acquired

SAN DIEGO — Verde Companies, a San Diego-based family office investment firm, has acquired Juniper Landscape Company in a cash and stock transaction. Second-generation Juniper Landscape Company owner Jesse Cryns will continue with the company as head of business development, while a newly appointed CEO, Michael Valenzano, will lead the company.
r744.com

Chris Desiccant Dehumidifier

The Mayekawa Chris Desiccant dehumidifiers makes effective dehumidification possible in environments and processes requiring low temperatures, such as cold storages, low-temperature logistics facilities, meat handling, processing marine products, ice rinks. A wide range of beneficial results can be achieved, including improved hygiene through the prevention of condensation on floors and...
Businessbizjournals

Robert Goode

Vice President and Senior Program Manager at Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam Inc. (LAN) Robert Goode, P.E., joins planning, engineering and program management firm Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam, Inc. (LAN) as vice president and senior program manager. He will be responsible for growing LAN’s business in Austin and central Texas, enhancing the firm’s profile with municipal and local agencies in the region, and serving as an advisor for municipal transportation projects nationwide. Goode is a veteran executive with 37 years of city, county, and private sector experience.
Small Businessbizjournals

Andrew Adyniec

Andrew Adyniec has joined Cornerstone Community Bank as a commercial lender. Andrew has an accounting background and brings over 10 years of banking experience. He started his career as a small business banking specialist, then quickly advanced to a commercial lender. His most recent position was as a small business development officer. Andrew will provide full-service relationship banking services to small business and commercial real estate customers.
Businessbizjournals

John Arapidis

President and CEO at Kirby - Smith Machinery, Inc. Kirby-Smith Machinery, Inc., a leading distributor of heavy equipment and cranes in the central United States, has announced that John Arapidis has been named President and CEO. Ed Kirby, the company’s co-founder, President and CEO of nearly 40 years will step back from his current position and will serve as Chairman of the Board.
Visual Artbizjournals

National firms, local architect to partner on design of new MOSH facility

The new Museum of Science and History will be designed by DLR Group and open in 2025, the museum announced Tuesday. DLR Group will partner with New York-based landscape architect SCAPE and Jacksonville’s kasper architects + associates to design the 129,000 square-foot museum on the northbank of the St. Johns River on the Shipyards property.
Seattle, WAbizjournals

Seattle eases restrictions in bid to fill empty downtown storefronts

Dental offices, hot yoga and mini museums may soon be coming to a downtown Seattle storefront near you, thanks to a new temporary law that allows for a wider range of businesses to utilize spaces formerly reserved for retail and restaurants. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Monday she will sign...
Businesswashingtonexec.com

Amanda Brownfield to Lead Applied Insight as CEO

Private equity firm The Acacia Group has announced corporate leadership transitions designed to fuel the growth of Applied Insight, an Acacia company and cloud technology provider serving the U.S. government. Amanda Brownfield, an experienced leader in the federal technology sector, has been appointed CEO of Applied Insight. Dede Dascalu, former...
Visual Artbizjournals

Joe Williams

Joe Williams is a landscape designer who joined Norris Design in 2014. Joe’s work experience focuses on multifamily housing, single family residential design and drone photography. Joe’s current projects include single family developments Easton Park and Homestead at Old Settler’s Park in Austin. He is also working on multifamily developments with Slate, Alliance Residential, Oden Hughes and Embrey.
Economybizjournals

Mary Beth Hanson

Director of Communications and Marketing at Center for Economic Inclusion. Mary Beth Hanson joins the staff of the Center for Economic Inclusion, the nation’s first organization created exclusively to close racial wealth gaps and accelerate shared accountability to achieve regional inclusive economic growth. As Director of Communications and Marketing, Mary Beth is responsibility for guiding and implementing innovative strategies to achieve the Center's mission, support each programmatic area, drive policy change, and serve as a thought-partner to executive leadership.
Economybizjournals

Vince Rivers

After having been a member of the board since 2005, Vince Rivers became The Immigrant Learning Center’s (The ILC's) first executive director in July 2021. He oversees The ILC’s day-to-day operations, financial planning and strategic vision. Vince brings more than 20 years of experience in finance and investment management at J O Hambro Capital Management, Fidelity Investments and Wellington Management.
Saratoga County, NYbizjournals

Cerrone Builders wants to construct a marijuana growing and production plant in Saratoga County

Cerrone Builders wants to construct a $4 million marijuana growing and production plant on a 43-acre property along Route 9 in Moreau. The third-generation home builder is seeking permission from the town to construct a single-story, 30,000-square-foot building at 1588-1590 Route 9, just south of Toadflax Nursery and across the road from Cerrone's corporate offices.
Businessbizjournals

Hannah Jacobs

Hannah Jacobs joins Bulfinch’s growing team as an Investment Analyst. Hannah will work closely with Bulfinch’s Investment Team in support of the firm’s vision of acquiring and developing premier life science, medical and industrial properties in Boston’s core markets. Hannah is a recent graduate of Boston College’s Wallace E. Carroll School of Management where she received a B.S. in Management. Prior to Bulfinch, Jacobs served as an Accounting Analyst at BC.
Lamont Smithbizjournals

Lamont Smith

The position is brand new and will help kick off and guide TNC’s conservation work with communities and partners in Milwaukee. Smith’s focus will be on building partnerships with existing environmental organizations in the city, with an eye toward tackling challenges and opportunities related to water quality, urban heat islands, climate resiliency, community engagement, and environmental justice.
Businessbizjournals

Stephen Willett

Director of Talent Acquisition at ProTech Services Group Inc. Approaching 26 years at ProTech Services Group, Inc., Stephen Willett is has been promoted from Account Manager to Director of Talent Acquisition. Willett is more than up for the task with a demonstrated history of excellent management and interpersonal skills. In his new position, Willett will oversee the account management for the department. ProTech Services Group, Inc. is an information technology and talent acquisition services company headquartered in Memphis, TN.
Businessbizjournals

Salvador Hernandez Marin, CPA

EDUCATION: Bachelor of Business Administration and Accounting Universidad Autónoma de Baja California. Salvador Hernandez Marin has joined Marcum LLP as a director in the Assurance Services group of the Firm’s Houston, Texas, office. Mr. Hernandez has experience providing audit services to public and private multinational companies in a variety of industries. His areas of expertise include understanding of business processes, corporate governance, risk management, internal controls and regulatory compliance.

