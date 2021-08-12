Chris McKibben

Bio Chris leads a multi-disciplined team that oversees full spectrum partner operations including process and procedures, global standardization, compliance with local legislation, sales management, revenue analysis, and detailed measurement and reporting on all partner activities. Nuix is a global strategic software company with more than 150 partners across 74 different countries including go to market partners (sales and distribution), service providers and technology partners. The company aims to find truth in a digital world, with its expertise used in the private sector, municipal, state, and federal government agencies, law enforcement agencies, and higher education. Chris remains a member of the US Secret Service Electronic Crimes Task Force, The International Association of Chiefs of Police, and the International Association of Financial Crimes Investigators. Career History Prior to Nuix, his 25-year career and his proficiency in complex computing environments has enabled Chris to head multiple professional security and services organizations, including at IBM. His expertise has been used to investigate data breaches, secure corporate computing assets and critical value data, implement wide-scale compliance regimes, and help executives and boards of directors both qualify and quantify security risks.