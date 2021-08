CentraCare is reporting 38 people hospitalized with COVID-19 this week. Those numbers are up from 15 from 2 weeks ago. CentraCare spokesman Dr. George Morris says 33 of the 38 are at St. Cloud Hospital and 9 of those are in the ICU/Critical Care unit. Morris says 15 of the 38 hospitalized people are under 50 years old. He says they have people under 18 years of age hospitalized as well. Morris says the majority of hospitalized people are unvaccinated. He says those who have been vaccinated and are hospitalized are over 65 years of age.