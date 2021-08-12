ATTORNEY GENERAL RAOUL HIGHLIGHTS CRIME VICTIMS RESOURCES IN STATE FAIR TENT

Chicago — Attorney General Kwame Raoul today encouraged Illinois families to visit his tent at the 2021 Illinois State Fair. Raoul’s tent offers many free resources, including information to help residents and crime victims and their families access violence prevention and crime victims services. Visitors to Raoul’s tent will be able to access information to learn about recent improvements to these services for crime victims and their families, new laws enacted to help prevent violence, steps people can take to protect themselves and their families, and how to access violence prevention and crime victim services provided by the Attorney General’s office.