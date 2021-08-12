Cancel
NGA Endorses Fed Rule Protecting Debit Routing for Grocers

By Bridget Goldschmidt
progressivegrocer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Grocers Association (NGA) has filed comments in favor of a proposed rule by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors to enable grocers to choose how to route debit card transactions when customers buy items online. The Federal Reserve said in May that it would clarify its debit card...

