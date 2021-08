As Walgreens surpasses a milestone number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered, the company is rolling out new safety measures for its store and support office employees. The chain on Wednesday said it has now administered more than 29 million COVID-19 jabs, noting that demand has been up more than 30% in some areas. At the same time, demand for testing has more than doubled. Alongside these trends, which have been driven by the spread of the Delta variant, the company is requiring its U.S. team members to wear face coverings, and mandating that its support office staff be vaccinated or enrolled in a testing program.