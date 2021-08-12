Mastronardi Produce, AppHarvest Join in New Farming Venture

The U.S. economy has experienced immense inflation over the last year, but some products stick out like a sore thumb. One of them is chicken, which increased in price by 87 percent YoY by April 2021. Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) is one of the largest producers of poultry in the nation (behind only Tyson Foods and Pilgrim's Pride), and its heightened chicken prices have led to a major acquisition.