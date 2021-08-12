Cancel
Mastronardi Produce, AppHarvest Join in New Farming Venture

By Marian Zboraj
progressivegrocer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn their quest to revolutionize the ag tech sector, Mastronardi Produce Ltd. and AppHarvest are strengthening their relationship by signing a nonbinding letter of intent to form FarmCo, a joint venture to develop a portfolio of controlled- environment agriculture (CEA) facilities to expand the supply of fruits and vegetables to Mastronardi's existing fresh produce marketing and distribution business. The launch of FarmCo is targeted for the first quarter of 2022.

