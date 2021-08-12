Cancel
Marietta, GA

Pop-In at the Marietta Museum of History: Summer Crafts

mariettaga.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARIETTA - The Marietta Museum of History will be hosting its monthly Pop-In event on Saturday, August 21st from 10:30am-3:30pm. Pop-In’s provide children and their families the opportunity to interact with the Museum through themed activities and crafts. Join us in August for crafts and activities geared towards summer, currently our crafts include "Make and Take" so families may enjoy them at home while the Museum adheres to current health guidelines. Our "summer” crafts are included with admission!

www.mariettaga.gov

Comments / 0

Marietta, GA
Marietta, GA
