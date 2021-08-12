Cancel
Final Word on SSRI for Post-Stroke Depression?

By Pauline Anderson
Medscape News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe antidepressant fluoxetine does not prevent or alleviate post-stroke depression, new findings from a randomized, placebo-controlled trial confirm. The results suggest the routine use of the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) "can't be recommended for the prevention or treatment of post-stroke depression," lead author Osvaldo P. Almeida, PhD, professor of geriatric psychiatry, Medical School, University of Western Australia, Perth, Australia, told Medscape Medical News.

