Conditions Perfect For Watching Perseid Meteor Shower in Montana

By Jesse James
97.1 KISS FM
 8 days ago
Montana is one of the best places in the country for stargazers and the Perseid Meteor Shower is one of the most anticipated astronomical events of the year. The Perseid Meteor happens every year between July 17 - August 24, and generally peaks August 11-12. It's known as one of the best meteor showers of the year, and conditions are perfect if you want to watch the peak of the Perseid Meteor shower tonight in Montana. Experts say that you could see around 100 meteors per hour.

