Only in Steamboat

Perched high in the rugged boreal forest in New Hampshire’s Franconia Notch, Liberty Springs Tentsite is a haven for backpackers seeking a place to bed down for the night and rest their aching muscles after a long day of hiking. Located directly off the Appalachian Trail, the tentsite turns into a bustling Grand Central station in the summer, full of thru-hikers, camp and college groups, and first-time backpackers on trips lasting from a weekend to several months. An Appalachian Mountain Club caretaker lives and works at the campsite from Memorial Day through Columbus Day where they teach campers about backpacking etiquette, maintain the composting outhouse, and work on the trails. Although caretakers spend most of their time working by themselves, their interactions with their guests have defined their role in the backcountry for 50 years. In the late 1960s, a backpacking boom in the White Mountains created problems AMC’s Trails Department had never dealt with before.