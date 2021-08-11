Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

Only in Steamboat

By Steamboat Chamber Staff
steamboatchamber.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA roundup of local products and our recommendations on where to get the most of them!. Steamboat is an outdoor recreation hub, with many companies calling here home because of our access and authenticity. Did you know we are home to world-class brands including Moots, Big Agnes, Hala Gear, Honey Stinger and more? All of these products were inspired by the Yampa Valley lifestyle and can be best enjoyed right here in our own backyard playground. If you’re not sure where to start, check out some of our favorite local products below and our favorite spots to enjoy them!

www.steamboatchamber.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Grouse#Moots Big Agnes#Hala Sup Board#Instagram#The Emerald Circuit#Big Agnes System#The Big Agnes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
Steamboat Springs, COburlington-record.com

In the shadow of a ski resort, Steamboat Springs mobile home residents have been without power for 50 days

Fred McCracken goes to sleep with the sun since the power went out in his mobile home nearly 50 days ago. Down the lane at Sleepy Bear Mobile Home Park, neighbors Efrain Farias and José Banales are taking turns filling up gas tanks to feed the generator between their two homes. They run it a few hours each night, long enough to heat water so their families can take hot showers after work. The gas costs about $25 every day or two.
Routt County, COSteamboat Pilot & Today

Monsoon helps West Slope but not Steamboat as Yampa River briefly placed on call for 3rd time

A call was placed on the Yampa River for just the third time ever last week, but monsoonal moisture over the weekend allowed water managers to quickly lift the call Monday. The call, which means senior water rights holders downstream are not getting their legally entitled shares of water, was put in place as flows near Fifth Avenue Bridge in Steamboat Springs dropped below 50 cubic feet per second, and the river had warmed to more than 80 degrees last Thursday. Near Maybell in Moffat County, flows were under 40 cfs, compared to the 263 cfs that was flowing in the river at this time last year.
Steamboat Springs, COsteamboatradio.com

SBT GRVL returns to Steamboat Springs this weekend

The Steamboat Gravel (SBT GRVL) race is this weekend. Yampa Street will be closed from 9th to 11th on Saturday for the expo, with more closures in that area on Sunday for the race. There are four courses from 37 miles to 142 miles leaving downtown Steamboat on Lincoln Avenue between 6:30 and 7:45 a.m. Sunday. The SBT GRVL riders will head up Elk River Road before branching out on their specific ride.
Routt County, COSteamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: ‘Thank you’ to Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp.

I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation for assistance the Howelsen Hill staff has received from Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. in recent weeks. Twice in the past couple of weeks, Howelsen Hill staff has reached out to Ski Corp. for assistance. While running the summer jumping program, we found ourselves in need of extra belting to repair a splice on our conveyor lift, and Kurt Castor, director of lift maintenance at Steamboat Resort, was ready and willing to assist by loaning us some of his stock of belting and personally delivering it.
Steamboat Springs, COsteamboatradio.com

Steamboat Radio News for Thursday, Aug. 5

The medians along Hwy 40 coming into Steamboat Springs will be fixed up a bit. The city sent a long explanation Wednesday of why they haven’t been fixed up and you can read that on our website. Part of it includes a $100,000 price tag each year, water runoff from inefficient irrigation, and danger for the workers in the middle of the highway. Now, there’s even more traffic. There were budget restrictions form COVID. And there was already work being done on the highway this summer. The city reached out to 21 professional landscape companies in four counties. Finally, a contractor called Multi-Service will do some minimal work, including mowing the grass and pulling some weeds on the Highway 40 medians and Mt. Werner Circle.
Routt County, COSteamboat Pilot & Today

Extended I-70 reroute causing headaches in Steamboat

State officials said heavier traffic from vehicle reroutes through the Yampa Valley could cause issues though the start of the ski season. Extensive damage along Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon likely will cost tens of millions of dollars to repair, and seasonal monsoon rains continue to cause mud and debris flows down wildfire burn scars east of Glenwood Springs.
Colorado StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Cheapest Places to Live in Colorado

Colorado is often portrayed as filled with expensive steakhouses, snobby Aspenites, and elite outdoor enthusiasts. Some Colorado folks might agree with this, but cowboys and cowgirls in the Centennial State disagree. They believe that there are many affordable places in Rocky Mountain-land because the state of Colorado has much to offer to people from different income levels.
Steamboat Springs, COSteamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs Airport sees busiest year during COVID-19

While many chose not to travel by airplane during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Steamboat Springs Airport saw 2,000 more operations in 2020 than it did in 2019. Airport Manager Stacie Fain attributed the increase in flights and fuel sales to more people escaping city life...
Steamboat Springs, COSteamboat Pilot & Today

Gallery 89 finds new space in downtown Steamboat

Gallery 89 in Steamboat Springs is moving down the street, but owner Rufina Tegeder insists her business will not change its commitment to offering a selection of contemporary art fashioned by both local and internationally renowned artists. “The concept of this place is to bring European art here and put...
Kremmling, COSteamboat Pilot & Today

CDOT: US 40 closed between Kremmling, Steamboat due to crash

The Colorado Department of Transportation has alerted drivers to a road closure at mile marker 165 on U.S. Highway 40 between Kremmling and Steamboat Springs. According to CDOT, the highway remains closed in both directions. The notice was posted shortly after 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. There are reports of a vehicle going down an embankment on the highway.
Steamboat Springs, COSteamboat Pilot & Today

COVID-19 delays plans for new downtown Steamboat hotel

Hotel owner Scott Marr has tapped the brakes on a planned boutique hotel in downtown Steamboat Springs, but is hoping to move forward with the project possibly by next spring. “Right now employees are really hard to find, lumber has gone through the roof and all the general contractors are super busy,” Marr said. “So we are just kind of giving it a little bit of time until we get over this COVID craziness.”
Real EstateSteamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Sotheby’s welcomes Brayden Jerde as new broker associate

Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty recently welcomed Brayden Jerde to the firm as a broker associate with The Fryer Group, alongside Darrin Fryer and Ryan Cox. Jerde moved to Colorado in 2006 from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, to attend Colorado State University, where he received a degree in civil engineering. He quickly began a career in oil and natural gas, broadening his knowledge and holding multiple positions in his field. In 2017, he followed his career path, moving his family to Steamboat Springs.
Cedar Lake, INNWI.com

Historical association bringing back steamboat tours of Cedar Lake

CEDAR LAKE — Watch the lake come alive by taking a ride on a 1915 steamboat. After the Cedar Lake Historical Association, in partnership with the Hesston Steam Museum, launched its Steam Through History program at the end of July, calls about the program didn't stop, Julie Zasada, executive director of the historical association.
Chelan Falls, WAPosted by
Wenatchee World

Looking Back: Heading to Chelan Falls steamboat

A touring car from the Tourist Hotel in Lakeside along Lake Chelan gives right-of-way to a transfer bus coming down from Chelan to Chelan Falls, where its passengers will board one of the Columbia River steamers around 1914. A wagon attached to the bus handles the overload of passengers and baggage. This road, located on the south side of the Chelan Gorge, was the only means of travel from the steamboat landing to the Lake Chelan area at the time. The undammed Columbia River is seen in the background.
outdoors.org

AMC Backcountry Caretaker Program Turns 50

Perched high in the rugged boreal forest in New Hampshire’s Franconia Notch, Liberty Springs Tentsite is a haven for backpackers seeking a place to bed down for the night and rest their aching muscles after a long day of hiking. Located directly off the Appalachian Trail, the tentsite turns into a bustling Grand Central station in the summer, full of thru-hikers, camp and college groups, and first-time backpackers on trips lasting from a weekend to several months. An Appalachian Mountain Club caretaker lives and works at the campsite from Memorial Day through Columbus Day where they teach campers about backpacking etiquette, maintain the composting outhouse, and work on the trails. Although caretakers spend most of their time working by themselves, their interactions with their guests have defined their role in the backcountry for 50 years. In the late 1960s, a backpacking boom in the White Mountains created problems AMC’s Trails Department had never dealt with before.
Small Businesssteamboatchamber.com

Local's Guide: Perfect 24 Hours In August

Welcome! In our Local’s Guide monthly series, we catch up with one of our locals to find out how they would spend their ideal 24 hours in Steamboat Springs. August marks the start to the end of summer – but that doesn’t mean the adventure or fun stops here in the ‘Boat. Spread out and relax this month as you hit the trails or enjoy our riverside dining. This month, we are excited to hear from Emily Dudley, owner of Ohana, on her perfect August day in Steamboat Springs.
Lifestylesingletracks.com

A Massive System of Refugio Huts Facilitates Endless MTB Adventure in the Alps

Call it “glamping” or “luxury adventure” or whatever you want, but not everyone wants to strap life on their back and head off down the trail. Some adventure mountain bike enthusiasts hope to enjoy the ride as much as they do the forest, leaving the tent and cookware at home. A massive smattering of mountain huts across the Alps make unencumbered tours possible, and all that riders need to pack is a few extra wool shirts, some cash, a packable sleeping bag, and sufficient previsions for the trail ahead.
Apparelgearjunkie.com

Scarpa Surprises With ‘Ribelle Run’ Record-Setting Trail Shoe: Review

Scarpa may not be at the top of the list for many when it comes to trail/mountain running shoes, but with the release of the Ribelle Run, it absolutely should be. I’ve always been a huge Scarpa fan. For over a decade, they’ve made some of the best mountaineering, skiing, climbing, and hiking shoes. But in terms of tried-and-true trail running shoes, the brand just hasn’t had the same popularity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy