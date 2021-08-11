Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

Why Chez Mellusi picked the Badgers and the hope he brings to the running back group

allfans.co
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Chryst had a winning lottery ticket in his pocket for a time this spring and summer, but he waited to cash it in. It wasn’t a scratch-off or the Powerball, rather it was a recruiting win in the form of Chez Mellusi, a running back who was in the NCAA transfer portal after two seasons at Clemson. Mellusi had a number of suitors, and University of Wisconsin running backs coach Gary Brown was one of the first to contact the former four-star prospect after he entered the portal.

allfans.co

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Chryst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#University Of Wisconsin#Badgers#Uw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Cowboys first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

The NFL is a total meritocracy, and that is proven at the start of every season. Training camp and the preseason almost always lead to some players losing their jobs while others rise up the depth chart. The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of roster spots that are up for grabs, in part due to the great depth Dallas has. Their offensive starters are essentially locked into place, but the defense has a plethora of good position battles that are worth monitoring as the NFL season gets closer and closer.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Schedule News

This season, Notre Dame football returns to independence after joining the ACC for the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. A challenging schedule awaits the Fighting Irish. Brian Kelly’s team, which is ranked ninth in the preseason AP Poll, has four games scheduled against top-15 opponents. They’ll face No. 8 Cincinnati, No. 10 North Carolina, No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 15 USC.
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

Fans, media react to report of NCAA investigation into Nebraska football

Major news broke on Wednesday morning, with Brett McMurphy of Action Network reporting that Nebraska’s football program and head coach Scott Frost ire under NCAA investigation. Per the report, the program is under investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games. The schools has “significant video...
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Bears Release Wide Receiver.

The Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Pace made a roster move on Tuesday morning. As teams across the NFL continue to trim down rosters from 90 to 85, the Bears dropped another one. The latest casualty is former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy. Hardy joins fellow wide receiver...
Tennessee StatePosted by
On3.com

Brian Maurer misses fifth-consecutive Tennessee practice

University of Tennessee quarterback Brian Maurer missed his fifth practice in a row on Monday, according to Jimmy Hyams. The redshirt sophomore was a noticeable absence from Monday’s practice. Mauer has not been removed from the Volunteer’s roster and he is yet to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal, as Hyams noted.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State football: Have I underestimated this guy?

The Ohio State football team has many great players, including one I may have underestimated. I need to begin this article by issuing an apology to Ohio State true freshman running back Evan Pryor. I may have greatly underestimated him. Don’t misunderstand, I did not underestimate his talent. He’s an...
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

ACC running backs to watch as new group prepares to take spotlight

Aug. 3—It's time for a new group of running backs to lead the ACC. The league's all-time leading rusher, Travis Etienne from Clemson, rewrote the record books before he was selected in the first round of the NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. But it's not just Etienne that is...
GolfGolf Digest

Jaxon Brigman, who lost tour card after signing an incorrect score, dies unexpectedly

Jaxon Brigman, who infamously lost a chance at the PGA Tour thanks to an incorrect scorecard, has died. He was 50. Brigman was a standout amateur, winning three straight Texas individual state championships in the 1980s. He attended Oklahoma State University and was a member of the Cowboys’ 1991 NCAA championship team. Brigman also attained All-American honors in 1993.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
FanSided

Notre Dame football: What does Adon Shuler bring to the program?

The Notre Dame football program is having quite a summer, this time adding a four-star safety to their 2023 class from New Jersey. Notre Dame football continues to roll early on with the 2023 recruiting class, this time with safety Adon Shuler from New Jersey choosing the Irish. Shuler took a campus visit this past month and clearly that couldn’t have gone any better.
Fresno, CAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Group meets with officials to try and bring back Fresno State wrestling. Is there hope?

Aug. 4—Leaders of a group seeking the return of Fresno State wrestling and two other sports eliminated by the university last October heard a consistent message and the cold realities of athletics department funding on Tuesday in a meeting with university President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval, vice president Debbie Adishian-Astone and athletics director Terry Tumey.
NFLchatsports.com

It’s obvious now, the Bears pulled a fast one in the draft

Football is a complex game. But one thing is for sure: The quarterback is the most important man on the field. How goes your quarterback, so goes your team. Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields lit up the Dolphins in his preseason debut Saturday afternoon. And he also — and appropriately — lit up Bears fans everywhere.
College Sportsseehafernews.com

Badgers Football Brings In Three Through Transfer Portal

The Wisconsin Badgers football program may be a little pickier than some. Coach Paul Chryst and his staff are welcoming three players to Madison through the transfer portal – running back Chez Mellusi from Clemson, defensive end Isaac Townsend from Oregon, and outside linebacker Thomas Brunner from Northern Illinois. Other...
College SportsUSA Today

Patrick Herbert sustains knee injury in scrimmage

It’s never good when an injury occurs in football, but when it’s during the first scrimmage of fall camp, it especially hurts. According to Oregon Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal, tight end Patrick Herbert sustained what he called a “pretty good knee injury” during Saturday night’s scrimmage inside Autzen Stadium.
Tennislampasasdispatchrecord.com

Badger athletes back to work as fall practices begin

Practice is officially underway for Badger fall sports as the new school year and seasons are merely days away. Athletes with the cross country, volleyball and football teams were on the high school football field and track early Tuesday morning, getting work in before the sun had fully risen. The tennis team will begin practice on Aug. 10. The volleyball and football teams are conducting…
NFLScarlet Nation

Four-Star WR Tobias Merriweather Explains Why He Picked Notre Dame

Tobias Merriweather visited Notre Dame with his father, Dom, Nov. 23, 2019 for the Irish’s 40-7 blowout win against Boston College. Of course, the Notre Dame staff was focused on the game at hand that day. And their recruiting efforts were more geared to the players in the 2020 and 2021 classes. But Merriweather got his first look at Notre Dame and took it all in.
NFLbuffzone.com

CU Buffs notes: Jarek Broussard leads deep group at running back

Averaging 26 rushing attempts per game is a heavy workload for any running back, let alone one with a 5-foot-9, 185-pound frame and a history of knee injuries. Yet, asked if he’d be OK with seeing that number reduced this year, Colorado’s Jarek Broussard smiled, puts his arms out, shrugged his shoulders and said, “I ain’t trippin’ off getting the ball because, I mean, obviously I would want the ball. But, we have a good room and it would be very beneficial to see more guys contribute to the team success.

Comments / 0

Community Policy