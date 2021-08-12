Cancel
Real Estate

Former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann sells Greenwich Village townhouse for $13.65M

By Devin Gannon
6sqft
 5 days ago

Streetview of 41 West 11th Street; Map data © 2021 Google. WeWork founder and former chief executive Adam Neumann has sold another property in his portfolio. The Greek Revival-style townhouse at 41 West 11th Street in Greenwich Village has sold for $13,650,000, according to property records. Neumann, who was ousted as the company's CEO in 2019, and his wife, Rebekah Paltrow Neumann, paid $10.5 million for the home in 2013. The sale was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Adam Neumann
