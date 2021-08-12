Former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann sells Greenwich Village townhouse for $13.65M

The last time this Chelsea townhouse sold, it made tons of headlines for its super-stylish interiors and the fact that it was owned by Emmy-winning soap opera actress Ellen Parker, best known for a long run as Maureen Reardon Bauer on “Guiding Light.” That was in 2016, and it fetched $7,350,000. It then underwent a modern renovation and relisted in 2018 for $8 million. There were no takers, so it’s now back, asking a slightly reduced $7.7 million. Located on a charming tree-lined block at 426 West 22nd Street, the home is made up of an owner’s duplex plus two income-producing apartments.