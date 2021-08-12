Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

$7.7M Chelsea townhouse has a fashionable duplex and two income-generating rentals

By Dana Schulz
6sqft
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last time this Chelsea townhouse sold, it made tons of headlines for its super-stylish interiors and the fact that it was owned by Emmy-winning soap opera actress Ellen Parker, best known for a long run as Maureen Reardon Bauer on “Guiding Light.” That was in 2016, and it fetched $7,350,000. It then underwent a modern renovation and relisted in 2018 for $8 million. There were no takers, so it’s now back, asking a slightly reduced $7.7 million. Located on a charming tree-lined block at 426 West 22nd Street, the home is made up of an owner’s duplex plus two income-producing apartments.

www.6sqft.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duplex#Townhouses#Buy And Hold#Parisian#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Linwood, NJAtlantic City Press

This refurbished Linwood home may evoke the kind in which some buyers grew up

While many homebuyers in these uncertain times are looking for a residence that offers contemporary comforts and conveniences as well as a strategic location, for some, there’s nothing that equals the serendipity of also finding one with an environment that evokes fond childhood recollections they can in turn recreate for their children.
New York City, NY6sqft

1,300-foot-high duplex at Central Park Tower asks $150M

For $150,000,000, a luxury apartment situated 1,300 feet above ground can be yours. As first reported by Bloomberg, the available duplex is located on the 127th and 128th floor of Central Park Tower, the tallest residential building in the world. According to the listing, the eight-bedroom “trophy home” is the highest duplex in the skyscraper, which stands more than 1,500 feet tall over Central Park. If it fetches the asking price, it would become the third most expensive sale in New York City ever.
Real Estate6sqft

For $8.9M, this Bates Masi-designed home in Amagansett is a modernist seaside retreat

Less than a block from the Atlantic Avenue Beach, this Bates Masi-designed home is a modernist treasure. Built in 2017, the property consists of a huge main house complete with three outdoor decks, as well as a spacious two-bedroom guest cottage, both of which were designed in the architects’ signature contemporary seaside style. But like most Hamptons homes, it’s the outdoor space that takes the cake. Here, there’s a gunite swimming pool, firepit area, two outdoor showers, and one outdoor foot-wash (for when you’ve just come off the beach). It’s on the market for $8,895,000.
Brooklyn, NY6sqft

Lower East Side four-bedroom with views of three bridges and the Freedom Tower asks $2.5M

East River Co-op is a four-building complex with a total of 1,672 apartments. It’s located on Grand Street, just off the FDR, which means many of its homes have incredible East River views. This apartment at 568 Grand Street has just that, overlooking the Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Williamsburg Bridges, as well as the Freedom Tower. The four-bedroom home also has a private terrace and tons of closet space, and it’s asking $2,495,000.
Real EstateNew York Post

Tech entrepreneur lists Murray Hill townhouse for $4.5M

Tech entrepreneur Anil Aggarwal is selling his 19th-century Murray Hill townhouse for $4.49 million. The home, on East 35th Street, was built in 1856. It features original details including the moldings, hardwood floors and eight woodburning fireplaces. Aggarwal is the CEO of Fintech Meetup and the founder and ex-CEO of...
Upper East Side, NY6sqft

Upper East Side four-bedroom is an Art Deco entertainer’s dream, asking $13.75M

The Upper East Side co-op at 895 Park Avenue was built in 1930 to the designs of Sloan & Robertson, best known for the Art Deco Chanin Building in Midtown. The firm employed the same period style here, but this unit has undergone a more recent renovation that infused it with a glamorous Art Deco style that still feels fresh and modern. Asking $13,750,000, the home has four bedrooms, a moody library, formal and informal dining rooms, and, our favorite, a kitchen that resembles a French bistro.
Real Estatehypebeast.com

This Ultra-Luxe New York Townhouse Has Its Own Indoor Basketball Court

Sotheby’s Realty has just listed a stunning 11,300-interior-square-foot townhouse — located on the premier Central Park block of the Upper West Side in New York City. Constructed in 1891, this rare sight in such a prime location went through a triple-mint restoration and was completed in 2020. The seven-story home features a floor width of 22-feet, copper-clad rounded bay windows, six bedrooms, six bathrooms, three powder rooms, a rooftop terrace (full outdoor kitchen-equipped), 2,600 square feet of outdoor space, an elevator, a cellar, and most surprising, a double-height indoor basketball court and fitness center.
Real Estatepopville.com

Real Estate Fresh Finds: August 11

Real Estate Fresh Finds is a weekly selection of newly-listed properties in the District, brought to you by Real Living At Home. Featured Property of the Week: 1029 Euclid Street NW. “Contemporary styled three-level row home conveniently located within less than a one-mile walking distance of multiple public transportation methods,...
Real Estate6sqft

An Escher-like staircase is the star of this $5.25M Soho loft

The geometric, floating staircase at this Soho loft looks like something straight out of a M.C. Escher print, clearly the highlight of the 2,476-square-foot duplex. Located at 118 Wooster Street, the former United Brush Manufactories building, the home has two-three bedrooms, exposed brick, and floor-to-ceiling windows. It’s on the market for $5,250,000.
Real EstateTravelPulse

Key West Beachfront Four Bedroom Butler Villa Residence with Private Pool

Key West Beachfront Four Bedroom Butler Villa Residence with Private Pool. The Key West Beachfront Four Bedroom Butler Villa Residence with Private Pool qualifies for:. These villas are individual homes situated directly on the beach. Each villa has three floors. The first floor has a kitchen with a refrigerator, microwave and granite countertops, a fully furnished living room with sofa, chairs, HD Smart TV and dining room that can easily accommodate six people. There is also a bedroom on the first floor with a king bed, hardwood floors and HD Smart TV. The bathroom features a bathtub/ shower combination and granite vanity. The second floor boasts the master bedroom with a king bed, hard wood floors, HD Smart TV and walk-in closet. The master bath features an oversized jetted soaking tub with a walk-in shower and granite vanity. Third and fourth bedrooms are also on the second floor and feature a queen bed, hard wood floors and HD Smart TV's. The bathrooms have a bathtub/shower combination with granite vanities. The third floor boasts a comfortable sunroom or private patio overlooking the beach and ocean. Outside, there is a large porch, covered dry area and a private plunge pool. These rooms can also accommodate a rollaway. These accommodations offer Private Airport Transfers.
Real Estatelarchmontloop.com

(SOLD: $602,500) Renovated Raised Ranch

Recently renovated on ½ acre property with amazing indoor/outdoor space for entertaining, privacy and easy living. Open floor plan with great kitchen with glass sliders to huge deck that overlooks expansive backyard. High-vaulted ceilings in the family room with skylights, surround sound, recessed lighting and bay window. First floor also incl. large primary bedroom with en-suite bathroom and walk-in closets as well as two other spacious rooms with hall bath. Lower-level features large finished den with hi-def projector and 100″ retractable screen. Interior upgrades: new windows/sliders, Central AC system, Nest heating/cooling thermostats, light switches/outlets, alarm system. Exterior upgrades: installed new vinyl siding/gutters, large composite deck (360sf), outdoor TV/speakers, new driveway/Belgian blocks/brick paver walkway, landscaping/plantings, garage doors, Ring Doorbell/floodlights, in-ground/adjustable basketball hoop, and storage shed.
Real Estate6sqft

A three-level garden and a bonus room make this East Village co-op worth the $1.9M ask

This East Village co-op is technically a one-bedroom, which may make the $1,895,000 ask seem a bit high. But the 1,200-square-foot spread has two floors, a bonus media room, and a nearly 550-square-foot tri-level terrace that feels like a true urban oasis. Located at 425 East 9th Street, the home has contemporary interiors with exposed brick accents and excellent closet space.
Real Estateluxurylaunches.com

20,000 sq feet, 6 bedrooms, 18 bathrooms, and 2 panic rooms – A mystery crypto billionaire has snapped this gorgeous LA mansion for $83 million

The second-priciest California home sale of 2021 was accomplished owing to a crypto tycoon who has purchased the hilltop Pacific Palisades mansion for a whopping $83 million. The name of the billionaire buyer is under wraps, but not the fact that his fortune comes from his cryptocurrency holdings. The house that boasts a retractable roof and two panic rooms were also briefly offered for rent at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, asking $350,000 per month. Let’s take a look inside this striking mansion that shattered residential sales records on the Westside of Los Angeles:
Real EstateWAFB.com

Home on sale for $1 million - bedrooms not included

DALLAS (KTVT) - There’s no question it’s the biggest and most expensive house on the lane in north Dallas. But there’s much more - or less - than meets the eye to the mansion. It’s 6,000 square feet with no bedroom or kitchen. The home disguises its original purpose as...
Real EstatePosted by
The Week

6 stunning houses of glass

Oversize and floor-length windows wrap both stories of this four-bedroom home by architect Tom Babbitt. The open-plan house, built in 1970, includes a living room with redwood-beamed cathedral ceilings and fieldstone fireplace, skylit main bedroom, vintage kitchen, and second-floor deck with a spiral staircase to the back patio and lawn.

Comments / 0

Community Policy