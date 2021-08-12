$7.7M Chelsea townhouse has a fashionable duplex and two income-generating rentals

Key West Beachfront Four Bedroom Butler Villa Residence with Private Pool. The Key West Beachfront Four Bedroom Butler Villa Residence with Private Pool qualifies for:. These villas are individual homes situated directly on the beach. Each villa has three floors. The first floor has a kitchen with a refrigerator, microwave and granite countertops, a fully furnished living room with sofa, chairs, HD Smart TV and dining room that can easily accommodate six people. There is also a bedroom on the first floor with a king bed, hardwood floors and HD Smart TV. The bathroom features a bathtub/ shower combination and granite vanity. The second floor boasts the master bedroom with a king bed, hard wood floors, HD Smart TV and walk-in closet. The master bath features an oversized jetted soaking tub with a walk-in shower and granite vanity. Third and fourth bedrooms are also on the second floor and feature a queen bed, hard wood floors and HD Smart TV's. The bathrooms have a bathtub/shower combination with granite vanities. The third floor boasts a comfortable sunroom or private patio overlooking the beach and ocean. Outside, there is a large porch, covered dry area and a private plunge pool. These rooms can also accommodate a rollaway. These accommodations offer Private Airport Transfers.