Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

15609 Cedar Street

reecenichols.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFANTASTIC LOCATION close to the high school, wonderful neighbors and a darling home with great curb appeal!! This home is in a CUL-DE-SAC and the small subdivision has NO HOA!! There is plenty of room inside this home with two nice living areas and a sub basement which could be finished for even more space, if needed. The primary suite includes TWO closets, cathedral ceiling, ceiling fan and private bath. Move right in as there is BRAND NEW paint throughout most of the interior and the carpets are freshly cleaned! No worries about storage as there is an OVERSIZED GARAGE and a nice shed in back as well as the sub-basement. Other features of this home include a privacy fence, window treatments, two garage door openers with keyless entry, a high end storm door, updated fixtures, an attic fan and a sump pump with backup system. A recent roofing review reported good condition and no hail damage. The A/C was replaced in 2014 and the hot water heater in late 2017. Washer/dryer/refrigerator/water softener stay!! In addition, enjoy outdoor living on the large front porch, the back deck, the back patio or in the very nice back yard - large enough for a pool with plenty of room to spare. The flat driveway is perfect for basketball or other driveway activities! Inspections are welcome but seller will make no repairs. First American Home Warranty provided by seller. Listing Agent is related to seller.

www.reecenichols.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#The A C#Washer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

142 Sherwood Pines Lane

Beautiful Rancher sits on 5 Unrestricted acres off a quiet country lane with Gorgeous Views. Entire Property is fenced. Home includes attached heated 2 car garage and 1 car garage. Enjoy your evenings relaxing on the large deck or patio out back and the covered front porch. This home was renovated in 1997 adding a family room with Stone Fireplace, primary bedroom , full bath , basement with wood burning stove and 1 car garage. The addition also has a separate stair way to the basement which is a work shop now but could be finished as a 5th bedroom . Many updates to this spacious home, The Kitchen was renovated in 2018 with Granite counter tops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances , under cabinet lighting and hardwood floors through out home.Both Bathrooms have been updated on main floor and a 3rd full bath in basement. The basement on Main side is partially complete with a family room to include a wood burning stove , 4th bedroom , full bath and Laundry room. Home includes 2 Water Heaters, Whole House Generator which controls everything Except HVAC installed 9-24-13. HVAC on new addition side was replaced April 2021, HVAC Original side replaced 2008. Roof replaced 12-13-2012, Chimney cleaned 2019, Septic pumped 2017, Radon pump installed. Beautiful Brick Pavers complete the driveway, walk way and patio added 2020. All sizes approximate. 2 sheds on property, one is used for Fire wood storage . 3 Propane tanks are leased .
Real Estatereecenichols.com

3406 S Cedar Avenue

Remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath home with 3rd non-conforming bedroom in the finished basement! The home has an added bathroom, new paint throughout, new vinyl floors, new light fixtures, 2 year old water heater, and a washer and dryer that stays. This home is conveniently located near highways, restaurants, grocery stores, and the stadiums! There is a front deck and a large back deck that is partly covered, screened in, and has curtains for added privacy. There is a long driveway with a detached one car garage that allows for extra storage room.Come check out this super cute and spacious home!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

14585 S Greenwood Street

This first class home is the one you've been waiting for! Beautifully updated two story on CUL-DE-SAC with kidney shaped, salt water INGROUND POOL in BLUE VALLEY DISTRICT! Long time owners have kept the house in pristine condition! Loaded with upgrades and updates, including: major kitchen remodel with dark birch cabinets, soft close drawers and pullouts, knockdown ceilings, granite baths, triple pane casement windows, newer carpet, refinished hardwoods, 96% efficient furnace and much more! Great floor plan with oversized rooms throughout features: kitchen open to family room, vaulted master bedroom with sitting room (could easily be converted to a 2nd closet), vaulted bath, 14' cedar closet, finished lower level with bar, bathroom, pool table and TV areas and outdoor kitchen area!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

1251 N BALTIMORE AVE

Super cute, full brick Ranch in the Pleasantview area of Derby! Great street appeal with huge covered front porch and located close to shopping and easy access to Wichita! This immaculate home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and attached garage, just perfect for a first-time home buyer, small family, or investment property! Upon entering, you'll notice the wonderful bay window in the living room that gives a spacious feel and lets in tons of light! Many great updates including all new lighting, beautiful re-finished original hardwood floor in living room, brand new kitchen flooring, new sliding door in dining room, updated bath, fresh paint, new thermostat, and roof is just 7 years old! The replacement windows are approx 10 yrs old. The backyard is just beautiful with wood deck running the length of the house, storage building, storm cellar, wood fencing, and nice dog run for the pets! Pride of ownership certainly shows in this well maintained property! Call today for your private showing as this great home won't last long!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

10629 Hill Park Terrace

Cute bungalow in convenient location. Very large lot. Vinyl siding on exterior, thermal windows. Large living room with wood floor & ceiling fan. Formal dining room leads to kitchen that comes with all appliances, butcher block countertops & painted cabinets. Built in shelves on wall in stairway to basement offers great pantry storage. 2 bedrooms with wood floor and ceiling fans. 1 bedroom has a walk-in closet! Lower level has a finished room with carpet. Laundry is in lower level with a lot of built ins, great for storage or crafting/workshop. There is a large 1 car garage that is rear entry, offers plenty of storage. Double wide driveway at the front of the house, single wide drive continues around to the back of the home and garage. 2 separate areas of yard are fenced, 2 sheds. There is a large cover over the driveway and patio at the back of the home. Side porch as well. Home is in good condition, and should be able to go FHA or VA.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

1304 Elm Creek Drive

This Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is located on a large corner lot in Spring Valley Addition. On the main level you will find living room, kitchen with eat in dining area, and a formal dining area. Second floor you will find a large master suite with walk-in closet, jacuzzi tub, and standing shower. The walk out basement has the fourth bedroom, restroom, laundry room and an additional unfinished basement for storage. This home has fresh paint and new carpet. Its MOVE IN READY! For a private showing reach out to Katie Garcia 785-571-2135.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

1010 Kadence Lane

This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home, could be what you have been looking for. You'll love this living room with the fireplace and the nature lighting, that opens up to the kitchen. The stylish kitchen consist of ample cabinets, granite counter tops and an island for more space. There is a main level laundry room with a washer and dryer. The 2nd level offers 3 bedrooms, bath and a master suite with master bath, jetted tub, dual sinks & walk-in closet. There is room for a family to grow in the unfinished basement or can be used for storage. This home has so much to offer make an appointment today. To view this home call Janet Moore at 785-375-0722.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

3800 SW Scherer Parkway

Impeccably maintained home with incredible blend of warmth, character and updates throughout! This one of a kind property includes 12 (7 fenced!) acres and a private walking trail that adjoins with Longview Park and lake! Massive great room with soaring 32' ceiling, custom reading nook, stone fireplace and stunning wall of windows opens to the large dining space-perfect for family gatherings and entertaining. Wrap around deck and cozy, covered porch offer outdoor living space with breathtaking views of trees and wildlife! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, hardwood floors and pantry. Laundry room off of the kitchen includes a butler's pantry! Main level master suite offers a walk-in closet and private bath with double vanity, hardwoods floors, soaker tub and shower. Upstairs, there are two spacious bedrooms that share a bathroom with tile floors, shower and double vanity with Corian countertop. Finished lower level has second family room with boot bench and barn doors, fourth bedroom, small office space, third full bath with tile floors and shower. Oversized three car garage with workbench and room for toys! Amazing location for you to enjoy the best of both worlds- Country living that's tucked away from the city, but only 10 minutes from Target, Presentation school, shopping and restaurants!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

1505 NE Ivory Lane

We have received an offer. Please have all offers to me by no later than 1PM tomorrow, Saturday 8/14/2021. Tranquil Serenity describes this wonderful home with all it offers. Move right into this updated beauty. This great home offers a wonderful open floor plan with large inviting living room that offers newer flooring, Lovely brick fireplace, soaring ceilings and fan. It opens to the spacious kitchen that has an abundance of cabinetry, granite countertops, black appliances and overlooks the open concept dining/eat-in area and walkout deck. Awesome master suite offers ceiling fan, walk-in closet and private en-suite bath. Spacious 2nd bedrooms, updated bathroom and bonus 2nd family room in the walkout basement. Great laundry room, storage & more! Get ready for the backyard of your dreams. This oasis offers a wonderful variety of landscaping, pool with deck around it, gazebo area with skylight, additional custom shed with power and great storage. This backyard will allow to relax and soak in the sunshine. Every time you turn around, you are surprised with beauty. So many extra goodies including over the top custom landscaping, Roof/gutters (2007), Kitchen remodel included copper sink, porcelain tile, granite and appliances. Great 2nd bath remodel with newer tile, vessel sink, New tile floors, LED lighting & more. Don't miss the master bathroom that is great space and neutral decor. Newer interior and exterior painting. Extra perks...Added privacy fence, Newer windows, front storm door and gazebo with fresh paint. This house is a must see!!!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

3639 County Road 6800

3 bedroom, 2 bath home on 10 Acres m/l with private setting. This home has a wrap around deck, covered porch, partially finished walkout basement that is plumbed for 3rd bathroom, laundry area on both levels, central air and central propane heat + an outside wood furnace with covering.The acreage is wooded and the property includes an 18x21 barn, 30x30 garage/shop and pond.This property is approximately 6 miles from city limits and just off AB Highway.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

12428 Nieman Road

ONE of Nottingham Forest GRAND DAMES!!! This home is unbelievable...one of the largest in the area, the first floor has the master bedroom, hearth kitchen, sunroom, formal dining, office/Library and great room with high ceilings, beautiful see-thru fireplace from the great room and the hearth kitchen. The second floor has three large bedrooms all with bath access from each room. The home also offers a huge room finished over the garage that can be used as a fifth bedroom, or large office space. This room has a private access from the three car garage or through one of the upstairs bedrooms. This area is a perfect office, business space, playroom or private apartment. The lower level is huge with a media room with high end wiring for audio/visual experience. There is a full bar, game area and 1/2 bath. AND don't miss the outside area with a covered porch, basketball court for a quick pick up game with friends. This home has so much to offer, be prepared to be impressed. It is situated in Nottingham Forest which has a very active homes association, subdivision pool, tennis courts and play area. Overland Park golf course is adjacent to the neighborhood and access to shops and highways is fabulous. Award-winning Blue Valley schools are located in the subdivision.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

3316 E Osie St

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 4th bonus room in basement, additional large family room with dry bar and 1-car attached garage in established Southeast Wichita Neighborhood! This home features an open floor plan with spacious living and dining room with beautiful original stone fireplace, glass dining room built ins, NEW windows, NEW kitchen cabinets, NEW quartz countertops, NEW subway tile backsplash and NEW appliances, NEW luxury vinyl flooring, NEW carpeting and pad, NEW interior and exterior paint, NEW plumbing faucets and toilets, NEW light fixtures throughout, new cabinet hardware and door knobs! This home features three bedrooms plus 4th non-conforming room and Two bathrooms, large basement family room and basement finished laundry room space. Updates to the home include new windows, new exterior paint, new carpeting and pad, new interior paint, new kitchen and bathroom cabinetry, new quartz countertops, new toilets, faucets, appliances and light fixtures! The back patio is perfect for relaxing and entertaining in the fenced yard, and the location is close to nearby dining and shopping. Don't miss out on the opportunity to call this home yours!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

4204 SW Windsor CT

Cute as can be and larger than it looks from the street. Hardwood floors and updated kitchen and baths. 2 baths and a nice size separate main floor laundry room. Newer furnace and windows. Easy care vinyl siding. Large fenced back yard with nice stamped concrete patio for relaxing time at home. 2 car garage and plenty of parking. Enclosed Breezeway to garage offers additional storage. It even comes with an apple tree! This home will go fast so call soon for your viewing.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

3623 Everett Avenue

Three Bedroom, 1 Bath home situated on nearly 1/2 an acre! This adorable home is loaded with potential! Hardwood floors throughout. Full bath is recently updated. Rare 2 car tandem garage. Large backyard is shaded with lovely trees. This is the ideal home for an investment property or perfect for the buyers who are looking for a project home!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

2103 N Lazy Branch Road

NICE HOME ON NICE SIZE CORNER LOT. Hardwood floors installed March 2021. Newly painted rooms and baseboards. Kitchen new quartz countertop and glass backsplash. Custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Plus beautiful hardwood floor. Double doors in dining room opens up to a sunroom overlooking a beautiful in-ground pool. Nice shed in backyard. This home provides a cozy appearance with a nice area to entertain family and friends.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

205 NW Elmwood AVE

Looking for a Project? Look no further! This cedar shake Craftsman on the edge of Potwin offers a great opportunity. This 1930's bungalow offers original oak floors, arched doorways, and a number of built-ins including those that flank the wood burning fireplace & those in the formal dining room. Large kitchen offers loads of possibilities. Two bedrooms and bath all on the main floor. Full unfinished basement with tall ceiling. Enjoy the outdoors on the covered front porch or in the fenced in backyard. Walking distance from several city parks. 'Finished' attic not included in total square footage. Priced below County Appraisal. Property is being offered in its 'As Is' condition.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

10302 NW Mirror Lake Drive

Rare opportunity to live on the 8th hole of the National! Complete with Pool, Gazebo, huge renovation with updated electrical system, paint, roof, gutters. Welcome home to this exceptional home in its exceptional LOCATION!. Don't wait for this beauty. 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, 2 large family rooms.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

4115 W 74 Terrace

Prairie Village Charmer! This adorable 3 bedroom Cape Cod style home is move in ready! Fresh paint throughout and lots of updates! The kitchen features quartz countertops, painted cabinets and newer Stainless Steele appliances. The large dining room is perfect for entertaining. Get cozy on the screened in porch! The upstairs features 3 spacious bedrooms and an updated bathroom. Exterior features include a large deck, fenced yard and newer windows and exterior paint. Double car driveway. Picture perfect, Move in ready!! Walking distance to the coveted Prairie Village shops and parks.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

911 Horseshoe Drive

The Search is Over! The sunsets that can be seen right out of the front room are spectacular! This home is being sold by the original owners and it has been maintained so well. Colors and style throughout the home are on trend. You will love the location- close to grocery, restaurants and shopping. Very easy access to 7 Hwy. Finished lower level would make a great 4th non conforming bedroom, home office or a family room. Master Bath was just recently updated along with interior paint in several rooms. And check out that landscaping- it is all done for you. This is the coveted Sugarland of Pleasant Hill. Offers will presented Sunday at 5:00pm.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

1600 Oxford Ct

Pride of ownership is evident in this one-owner 5 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage home on a large cul de sac lot. Owners have put a lot of work into the home in recent years, including: new furnace, water heater, interior paint, shed paint, and some windows in 2021; new A/C unit 2020; roof 2017; exterior paint 2016. All appliances stay, including washer and dryer. You'll love some the updated, neutral touches throughout. Master bedroom bay window lets in lots of natural light, while the master bath soaking tub is a great place to relax. Remainder of bedrooms are good sized. Enjoy fireplaces both upstairs and down, where basement one has beautiful stone surround. One of your favorite areas may be the large serene backyard, including a deck and lower wood patio, 12 x 10 shed, and gorgeous landscaping. Hurry in today, this one is sure to be loved by a new owner soon!

Comments / 0

Community Policy