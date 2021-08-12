Cancel
3623 Everett Avenue

Cover picture for the articleThree Bedroom, 1 Bath home situated on nearly 1/2 an acre! This adorable home is loaded with potential! Hardwood floors throughout. Full bath is recently updated. Rare 2 car tandem garage. Large backyard is shaded with lovely trees. This is the ideal home for an investment property or perfect for the buyers who are looking for a project home!

143 Delaware Drive

Beautiful, "almost new" home is looking for a new owner ** Newly paved drive leads to the large 2-car garage and ready for you home ** Kitchen features beautiful wood floors, island, granite counters, upgraded appliances ** Large primary bedroom on lower level with private bath and walk-in closet ** Level yard makes maintenance easy ** Community with a large lake, swimming pool, parks, event space, tennis court ** Make your appointment today **
1101 S Elm Street

New Boston City Brick Home on corner lot!! This home was built to entertain in its day with its Formal Living & Dinning off the Foyer, along with Breakfast Nook with built ins off the kitchen, huge laundry room, 3 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, (one bedroom and bathroom) would be perfect for In-Law Suite or Office to work from home, and a 2 Car Garage. Outdoors there's a nice brick wall around the back yard to enjoy back yard fun and BBQ's on the back patio, & brick storage building. Located within minutes of shopping and schools.
809 Taylor Street NE

We are excited to bring 809 Taylor St. NE to market. Located in the heart of Brookland, just minutes from downtown DC between the sought after communities of Brookland/Catholic University and historic Fort Totten. This 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms, beauty is an investors dream. Semi-detached unit with spacious open living and dining area, three large bedrooms on the third floor and a walkout basement that can be transformed into an income generating unit! Sizable backyard for entertaining, off street parking fit for 3 cars in the Rear. Access to public transportation and just steps away from Catholic University Metro station, and Booming Brookland neighborhood. Schedule your Showing today!
417 S Holly Ave, Henrico, VA 23075

This Cozy Cape is calling you home. Updated 4 bedroom one bath Cape on over half an acre in Highland Springs, move-in ready. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors throughout. Newer dimensional roof, HVAC, kitchen-appliances, shaker cabinets, granite tops, ceramic tile floors, brushed nickel fixtures and ceiling fans. Newer blinds at windows. Thermal windows, screened side porch, covered front and back porches, wrap around graveled driveway with large parking area, New 12 by 20 shed, New front and back yard fencing and privacy side yard fencing. New above ground salt water pool with cover. New insulation and vapor barrier in crawlspace. The house is well landscaped with lovely thick green front lawn and meticulously maintained by owner.
2797 Fredericksburg Road

This Newer End Unit Features One of the Largest Lots in the Neighborhood! This Spacious and Sun-Filled 3 BD, 2 Full, and 2 Half Bath Townhome w/ Attached 1 -Car Garage on a Quiet Street in Thriving Parkside Can't Be Missed! Gleaming Hardwoods Can be Found on the Main Living Area that Includes a Large Kitchen Island and Breakfast Bar with Elegant Pendant Lighting, Sparkling Granite Countertops, Custom Backsplash, Sleek Stainless Steel Appliances, and Opens to the Dining Room and Living Room, Perfect for Entertaining! Open the Sliders to Step Onto the Rear Deck That Backs to Trees and Enjoy the Peaceful Mornings with a Hot Cup of Coffee. Make Your Way Upstairs to Find a Primary Bedroom with Tray Ceiling and Walk-In Closet. The Luxurious Primary Bath Offers Dual Vanities, and A Walk-In Shower with Two Shower Heads. There Are Two Additional Bedrooms, A Full Bath, and Convenient Laundry Space that Rounds-Out the Upstairs. The Entry Level of the Home Offers a Half Bath and a Recreation Room with Walk-Out to the Backyard with Views of the Trees, Giving You Privacy and Plenty of Space All Around! All of This Plus, Recessed Lighting Can Be Found Throughout! Upgraded Blinds! Smart Thermostat Included! Take Advantage of the Community Amenities: Swimming Pool, Clubhouse Fitness Center, Tot Lot & More! Just a Short Commute to BWI, Baltimore & Washington D.C! Don't Miss!
17512 Old Baltimore Road

Welcome to one of the nicest homes I've ever seen!! Over 4000 square feet of finished space with upgrades galore! Wonderful floor plan with spacious rooms and Brazilian hardwood on the first floor! Open, updated, kitchen and breakfast area opening to amazing deck and the best outdoor space!! Note the lot size -- over a half acre of lucious greenery in a truly private setting. This distinctive home reflects the pride of ownership, the formal living room and dining room feature designer moldings and offer the perfect backdrop for entertaining. The finished basement features an additional kitchen, full level walkout and updated full bath. This home also features another area of the basement with a second walkout! Perfect multi-generational home for today's sophisticated buyers!! Don't let this one pass you buy!! It's an amazingly appointed home with lots of upgrades!! You MUST see this one!
1131 Roxboro Drive NE

This handsome traditional-style home fits in beautifully among the other attractive properties on Roxboro Drive. The large, well-manicured corner lot frames the home’s clean lines. This may seem like a classic Buckhead home, but you will realize that there is more to this home than meets the eye as soon as you walk through the front door.
1703 E Hwy 135

Charming Single Family Home nestled on 2.91 acres with large shade trees, 4 Car Carport, a Guest Cottage, RV Pad with hook ups, a 10x16 storm shelter, barn, outside storage building, 18ft above ground pool, fenced in area for animals, and a garden area with water on site just simply to much to list. The 1960 2349 SQ Ft split floor plan home is well planned and has many updates, the kitchen is large and roomy with a breakfast bar and large pantry. The home is well laid out and has 2 living areas, a fireplace and just to much to mention. The home has several covered areas for entertaining and beautiful views. The 609 SQ FT guest cottage has 1 bedroom, 1 bath and front and back covered porches. The entire property is fenced! This property has so much to offer. Call Today to See this one!!
3406 S Cedar Avenue

Remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath home with 3rd non-conforming bedroom in the finished basement! The home has an added bathroom, new paint throughout, new vinyl floors, new light fixtures, 2 year old water heater, and a washer and dryer that stays. This home is conveniently located near highways, restaurants, grocery stores, and the stadiums! There is a front deck and a large back deck that is partly covered, screened in, and has curtains for added privacy. There is a long driveway with a detached one car garage that allows for extra storage room.Come check out this super cute and spacious home!
8508 W 155th Street

Spacious Reverse 1.5 story home with 3 bedrooms on the main floor and 2 in the lower level. Open main floor plan with surround sound, high ceilings, and a formal dining room. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, master bath has a separate jetted bath tub and oversized shower along with a linen closet and a large walk-in closet. Kitchen boasts 2 ovens, walk-in pantry, a surplus of cabinets, large island, granite, wine rack, under cabinet lighting and more. All appliances stay including the refrigerator and washer/dryer. Lower Level could be a great seperate living space with a private entrance through the garage, microwave, cooktop, dishwasher, 4 storage areas, living room area, and 2 bedrooms and a full bath. You will love relaxing on the screened in deck enjoying the private treed yard. Prime location with close highway access to 69 HWY.
12675 W 146th Street

Look no further for RESORT LIVING at home! Absolutely Gorgeous 3 Story Victorian home in Blue Valley School District on acre lot with 9 car garage! Custom heated salt water pool with remote controlled waterfall, hot tub, spacious outdoor kitchenette flagstone patio and firepit - over $250,000 in upgrades! Large flat yard with plenty of room to play ball and enjoy outdoor activities. 2 Story pool/carriage house with guest room, full bath, wet bar, workout/rec room, pool table and more!. The second story is car lover's dream with 6 car garage, temp controlled, wi-fi, compressor. Main house is custom built, one owner, meticulously maintained. Wrap around porch, perfect for summer evenings. Two story entry opens to formal dining and office. First floor also includes a spacious family room with amazing fireplace & 19ft ceilings, spacious kitchen with double ovens, granite countertops. Large breakfast area boasts custom corner cabinetry/fireplace and plenty of room for family dinners. Deck off kitchen area leads to pool and overlooks lush landscaping. Second floor loft adjoins a gorgeous Master Bedroom complete with fireplace and Martini deck! Updated Master bath has a dual zoned radiant heat flooring, walk-in shower, walk-in closet, with abundance of natural daylight. Also on the 2nd floor are 2 add'l bedrooms, Jack & Jill bathroom w/walk-in shower and double vanity. Third floor includes a guest room, full bath and extra room which could be finished into a 2nd office or media room. Walkout finished basement rounds out the home with a 5th bedroom, full bath, large wetbar, rec-room and plenty of unfinished areas for storage. Attached 3 car garage for a total of 9 parking spaces in this amazing home! This home has it all - including a matching Children's Playhouse for outdoor fun! Heritage Hill West subdivision includes a private lake and enjoys social activities throughout the year.
11501 W 109th Street

The moment you enter the beautiful front door, you'll be wowed by the open floor plan, dramatic stone fireplace, soaring ceiling, Brazilian maple wood floors & wall of windows with back yard views! The home boasts a main floor master bedroom & laundry, Big eat-in kitchen with center island, granite countertops & pantry, formal dining room, generously-sized bedrooms and a large loft area for your office or flex space. The walk-out basement is partially finished with a non-conforming bedroom & bath, sunroom & huge workshop area. The fenced backyard with 2 patio areas (one with retractable awning) is perfect for relaxing or entertaining! You'll love the lower utility bills in this Gold Level Energy Rated home with passive solar design & energy-related construction features! Maintenance-free vinyl siding with Hardie Board exterior trim, double insulated windows, air-lock entry, double-walled Majestic Heatilator firebox in the wood-burning fireplace & much more! Convenient location with easy highway access near shops & medical facilities. WELCOME HOME!
15609 Cedar Street

FANTASTIC LOCATION close to the high school, wonderful neighbors and a darling home with great curb appeal!! This home is in a CUL-DE-SAC and the small subdivision has NO HOA!! There is plenty of room inside this home with two nice living areas and a sub basement which could be finished for even more space, if needed. The primary suite includes TWO closets, cathedral ceiling, ceiling fan and private bath. Move right in as there is BRAND NEW paint throughout most of the interior and the carpets are freshly cleaned! No worries about storage as there is an OVERSIZED GARAGE and a nice shed in back as well as the sub-basement. Other features of this home include a privacy fence, window treatments, two garage door openers with keyless entry, a high end storm door, updated fixtures, an attic fan and a sump pump with backup system. A recent roofing review reported good condition and no hail damage. The A/C was replaced in 2014 and the hot water heater in late 2017. Washer/dryer/refrigerator/water softener stay!! In addition, enjoy outdoor living on the large front porch, the back deck, the back patio or in the very nice back yard - large enough for a pool with plenty of room to spare. The flat driveway is perfect for basketball or other driveway activities! Inspections are welcome but seller will make no repairs. First American Home Warranty provided by seller. Listing Agent is related to seller.
1010 Kadence Lane

This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home, could be what you have been looking for. You'll love this living room with the fireplace and the nature lighting, that opens up to the kitchen. The stylish kitchen consist of ample cabinets, granite counter tops and an island for more space. There is a main level laundry room with a washer and dryer. The 2nd level offers 3 bedrooms, bath and a master suite with master bath, jetted tub, dual sinks & walk-in closet. There is room for a family to grow in the unfinished basement or can be used for storage. This home has so much to offer make an appointment today. To view this home call Janet Moore at 785-375-0722.
3824 S DRUMM Avenue

Very spacious and solid home located in desirable neighborhood. Home offers two fireplaces, one in family room and rec room. Formal living and dining room. Lower level is finished with wet bar. Large storage area with built-ins that could be used as a workshop. Enjoy the patio and nice fenced backyard with Shed. This jewel just needs some polishing to make it sparkle!
3800 SW Scherer Parkway

Impeccably maintained home with incredible blend of warmth, character and updates throughout! This one of a kind property includes 12 (7 fenced!) acres and a private walking trail that adjoins with Longview Park and lake! Massive great room with soaring 32' ceiling, custom reading nook, stone fireplace and stunning wall of windows opens to the large dining space-perfect for family gatherings and entertaining. Wrap around deck and cozy, covered porch offer outdoor living space with breathtaking views of trees and wildlife! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, hardwood floors and pantry. Laundry room off of the kitchen includes a butler's pantry! Main level master suite offers a walk-in closet and private bath with double vanity, hardwoods floors, soaker tub and shower. Upstairs, there are two spacious bedrooms that share a bathroom with tile floors, shower and double vanity with Corian countertop. Finished lower level has second family room with boot bench and barn doors, fourth bedroom, small office space, third full bath with tile floors and shower. Oversized three car garage with workbench and room for toys! Amazing location for you to enjoy the best of both worlds- Country living that's tucked away from the city, but only 10 minutes from Target, Presentation school, shopping and restaurants!
422 N Kokomo Ave

Great investment property or starter home that is move in ready. Converted from a 2 bedroom, 1 bath home to a large 1 bedroom, 1 bath home. Current owners have updated and remodeled this ranch style house. Located in the Derby school district. The front has a covered cement porch that could easily fit a small patio table with 2 chairs. The large window in the front lets natural light into the living room. Wood laminate flooring throughout the entire home. The kitchen has new cabinets, countertops, stove, and refrigerator that were installed in 2021. There is space for a full size washer and dryer set. The bedroom is 11'x19' with 4 windows, and could be converted back into 2 bedrooms if desired. Large backyard with oversized trees that cast shade during the summer. Has a 1 car attached garage. New roof, windows, and hardie fiber cement siding completed in 2020. A new hot water heater was installed in 2018, and HVAC system in 2019. Schedule a showing today!
717 N Sycamore Street

Ranch home in the Neighborhood Revitalization Area. This home needs a lot TLC so if you are looking for a flipper or a rental this would be a great opportunity! This home also offers a 1 car detached garage. Seller is selling AS-IS!
15700 Mohawk Street

Stunning 5 bedroom, 4.1 bath, 2 story home on large corner lot in Blackthorne Estates. Don't miss the exquisite finishes through-out this open floor plan. Kitchen features granite counters, gas range, huge island, walk-in pantry, and adjoining breakfast room. Hardwoods throughout main level and upstairs hallway. Main level laundry, formal dining room, 1/2 bath and two living spaces with fireplaces. Spacious updated master suite, private master bath with tub, oversized shower, dual vanity, & custom his/her walk-in closets! Finished lower level offers large family room, bar, and 5th bed/flex room. Amazing outdoor living area with covered roof, stamped patio, and fenced yard. Exterior paint in 2020, 1 year old AC, 1 year old water heater, several new light fixtures 2021, updated landscaping, and master bath remodel 2020. This amazing home is an entertainer's dream inside and out!
11007 E 78TH Street

This true ranch is well cared for and cute as a button! Brand new Furnace and air conditioner! Newer roof and gutters. Many newer thermal tilt-in windows. Gorgeous Bathroom! HUGE Custom Kitchen features beautiful built-ins w/ glass doors. New upgraded stove. Charming fireplace w/ gas logs & custom mantel and trim. HUGE LEVEL FENCED YARD! This home is loaded w/ character. Detailed crown moulding. Enclosed porch addition could be used as second living room or easily a large third bedroom. Super convenient to shopping and highway access. This home will sell fast!

