"Will this finally be their Oscar?" is a question we ask about any actor or filmmaker who has amassed enough nominations to be considered overdue for a win, and Paul Thomas Anderson is one of them. He's been nominated eight times thus far, and this year he leads our very, very, very early odds for Best Director for his upcoming film "Soggy Bottom." It's scheduled for release on November 26, and it has yet to screen for critics or audiences, but our users have high hopes.