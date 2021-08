Consider a roast when August weather has you roasting. Sound odd? Trust us, it’s not. Prepping a large bone-in roast before the weekend gives you plenty of options for easy meals, without a great deal of prep time in the kitchen. Using the crockpot means you can start it and forget about it for hours, and you’re pretty much guaranteed the meat will be moist and flavorful. By changing up the ingredient additions and flavor profiles, no one will suspect you’re feeding them leftovers.