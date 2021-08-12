Cancel
Foxborough, MA

Along the Way

Sun Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatriot Place in Foxboro is hosting the Jimmy Fund Scooper Bowl on Thursday, Aug. 19. The annual fundraising event supports adult and pediatric cancer and research care at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. In light of the pandemic, the Jimmy Fund this year is offering ice cream box kits that can be brought home and enjoyed. You can also sponsor a box to be given to a Dana-Farber health hero. Scooper Bowl kits are available for preorder at https://jimmyfund.gives/JimmyFundScoop. Each kit comes with ice cream for 4-6 people along with toppings, cones and other treats. Participants will be able to pick up their kits from 4 to 8 p.m. at Patriot Place Parking Lot 20C, adjacent to the CVS Pharmacy and Starbucks. The standard kit costs $50 and the premium kit $75.

www.thesunchronicle.com

Comments / 0

