Ryan Day Tries to Identify Future Ohio State Team Captains in Recruiting Cycles, Trevor Lauck Hopes to Receive an Offer
College football season always brings out plenty of prognosticators. Count Ohio State football coach Ryan Day among them. Albeit, a good portion of fans try their hand at predicting winners and losers on the football field from a gambling perspective. Day tries to forecast a much cloudier avenue: Finding high school players on the recruiting trail that are going to someday develop into leaders and the heartbeat of a program.allfans.co
Comments / 0