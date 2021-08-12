Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

St. Xavier attracts ESPN GameDay host Herbstreit’s son: Offensive coordinator ‘a genius’

allfans.co
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForever a student of the game, ESPN’s College GameDay institution Kirk Herbstreit has been keeping his eye on St. Xavier High School head coach Steve Specht’s squads and the passing offense of coordinator Andrew Coverdale. It’s a far cry from the triple-option Herbstreit ran when he played quarterback for the...

allfans.co

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Pike
Person
Herbstreit
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
Person
Sean Clifford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#College Football#College Gameday#American Football#Espn Gameday#College Gameday#The Centerville Elks#Bombers#Penn State#Uc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jaguars Assistant Coach Gives Honest Assessment Of Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow drew a rave review from Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer on Saturday. Tebow spent his entire career playing quarterback until he announced his football comeback earlier this year – at tight end. The former Heisman winner has aspirations to make the Jaguars’ final 53-man roster. He’s off to a good start, from the sound of it,
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To The Robert Griffin III, ESPN News

A decade ago, Kirk Herbstreit of College GameDay watched Robert Griffin III‘s magical Heisman season at Baylor. 10 years later, the two will work together at ESPN. Griffin III is the newest member of the Worldwide Leader. He’s signed a multi-year agreement with ESPN as a college football and NFL analyst. He’ll be in the broadcast booth for a weekly college football game on ESPN or ABC and will also provide coverage for the College Football Playoff and Super Bowl.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Schedule News

This season, Notre Dame football returns to independence after joining the ACC for the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. A challenging schedule awaits the Fighting Irish. Brian Kelly’s team, which is ranked ninth in the preseason AP Poll, has four games scheduled against top-15 opponents. They’ll face No. 8 Cincinnati, No. 10 North Carolina, No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 15 USC.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State Football: These teams are most likely to beat OSU this year

The Ohio State football team does not lose often, but even for the Buckeyes, the possibility of defeat exists. So who on the 2021 schedule is most likely to pull off a win?. Ryan Day has run through two iterations of the Big Ten schedule and come out unscathed both times. His Buckeyes are favored to win each game on their schedule again in 2021, but that does not mean he will automatically go back to Indianapolis with another zero in the loss column. The games are played on the field as they say.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

1 NFL Team Is Getting Crushed After Justin Fields’ Game Today

One preseason game won’t define Justin Fields‘ NFL career, but the No. 11 overall pick did look fantastic this afternoon against the Miami Dolphins. The Chicago Bears pulled off a trade during the first round of this year’s draft just so they can get select Fields. Countless fans were wondering why Fields even slipped out of the top 10, especially considering how many quarterback-needy teams are in the league.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Doug Pederson passed on two offensive coordinator opportunities

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... 3. I think it was interesting to hear from Doug Pederson that he had two opportunities to be offensive coordinators in the league after being fired by the Eagles. “I had two chances to get back in, but it just didn’t feel right, to rush back after what happened,” he told me. “I needed time away, to clear my head. But I do want to coach again. I’d love to coach next season. The longer you’re out, the harder it is to get back in.” [...] Pederson: “I really wanted to go to Indianapolis, to see Frank especially. But I knew Carson was there, of course, and I wanted to see him too. Carson and I were together for five years. We accomplished so much together. I wanted to run into Carson. I wanted to hug his neck and wish him well, and I think the feeling was mutual with him. We did that, on Thursday. It was very positive, something I really wanted to do. It was natural, it was real. I saw him and hugged him. Carson and I always had a great relationship, and I have great regard for him, and I didn’t want what happened at the end to tarnish that. He moved on, I moved on, and let’s be men about it.
Michigan Stateaudacy.com

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit on what Jim Harbaugh's future at Michigan looks like

There's been plenty of discussion over the last half-decade about Jim Harbaugh's future at Michigan. Mixed results against the Big Ten -- not to mention no results against Ohio State -- have made fans (and boosters, presumably) a little wary about Harbaugh's long-term status with the program, and on Tuesday morning, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit joined 97.1's Karsch and Anderson to give his thoughts.
College Sports247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit weighs in on Vols, new offense under Heupel

Tennessee’s season opener Sept. 2 against Bowling Green is a little more than three weeks away. The Vols are now a week into preseason camp, preparing to make their debut under first-year coach Josh Heupel coming off a tumultuous offseason that featured a coaching change and plenty of turnover within the program.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Tim Tebow’s Preseason “Block” Is Going Viral

Former college football star turned NFL tight end Tim Tebow made his Jacksonville Jaguars preseason debut on Saturday evening. Tebow, who is pretty buried on the Jaguars depth chart, saw some action in his team’s first game of the preseason schedule. While the former Florida Gators star quarterback didn’t make...

Comments / 0

Community Policy