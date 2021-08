It’s very easy to give credit where it’s due since Quintet nailed every sound just right and even went further with it to include Gracie Films and 20th Century Fox. People have been enjoying The Simpsons for decades now and after all this time there are still individuals that are coming into the fanbase. It’s not too surprising really since the show is pretty funny and it has been able to last for longer than a lot of its fans have been alive. There are likely a lot of us that are still alive that can remember when the show started up, and how the animation and story have changed a lot over the years. As soon as the show started growing, so did the fanbase, since up until a certain point, no one really knew that much about The Simpsons. They’ve been a household name for a long time now, meaning that a lot of people can’t remember a time when there were no Simpsons. One has to understand how long ago that was to really appreciate the fact that this show has been around since the 80s, which is considered more than a little old by TV standards.