CannabisNewsBreaks "“ Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Applauds Nasdaq in Promoting Diversity, Announces Strategic Board Appointment

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, today announced acceleration of its transition plans to be compliant with the recently approved Nasdaq board diversity initiatives. As part of this transition, Flora has appointed Lead Scientific Advisor Dr. Annabelle Manalo-Morgan, PhD, to its board of directors, effective immediately. Approved by the SEC on August 6, 2021, Nasdaq's board diversity rule is a disclosure standard designed to encourage a minimum board diversity objective for companies and provide stakeholders with consistent, comparable disclosures concerning a company's current board composition. The Flora team shares these fundamental values regarding diversity and takes meaningful action to support social equality, promote inclusiveness and champion each individual's unique mix of experiences and perspectives. Dr. Annabelle is a scientist, educator, author, mother of five, respected key opinion leader, and a philanthropist and entrepreneur focused on pharmaceutical innovation and clinical trial research in medical cannabis. "We are honored to welcome Dr. Annabelle to our board of directors. Her appointment will be critical to our commitment to cannabinoid research and our future success as we continue navigating complex international markets and building out our global distribution platform," said Luis Merchan, president and CEO of Flora. "Further, I'd like to applaud the efforts of the Nasdaq exchange in promoting diversity in corporate America and the efforts from the Flora team to quickly develop and execute a strategy to position us as leaders in our industry, as we strive to advance our mission of improving lives around the world through cannabis."

