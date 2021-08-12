Cancel
Beach Parking Status, Thurs., 8/12

falmouthma.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFalmouth Heights (11:27 a.m.) Old Silver Residents' (11:53 a.m.) Menauhant East (1:08 p.m.) All other monitored lots have spaces available. The status of the Megansett* & MBL/Stoney lots are unknown. *elevated bacteria levels (see post)

www.falmouthma.gov

