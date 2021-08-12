New Rules for Unvaccinated People, Delta Continues to Surge: COVID-19 Global Weekly Highlights
These are the global coronavirus stories you need to know about this week. As hospitalizations for Covid-19 continue to increase in Israel, with a significant share involving vaccinated patients, the country is considering a fourth confinement of the population in September, during the major Jewish holidays. The decision will largely depend on the impact of the third dose of the vaccine, which may soon be extended to the over 40s.www.medscape.com
