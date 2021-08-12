Cancel
Alpena, MI

Suspected third-time intoxicated driver arrested

Alpena News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSSINEKE — A 911 call reporting a reckless driver led police to Ossineke man Randall Williams, 31, on Monday. Police found Williams on Nicholson Hill Road, where he displayed signs of intoxication, according to police. After administering a sobriety test, a Michigan State Trooper arrested Williams, who was arraigned in Alpena’s 88th District Court on Wednesday on charges of operating while intoxicated, third offense, and driving with an invalid license. The court set Williams’ bond at $10,000 cash or surety.

