Suspected third-time intoxicated driver arrested

OSSINEKE — A 911 call reporting a reckless driver led police to Ossineke man Randall Williams, 31, on Monday. Police found Williams on Nicholson Hill Road, where he displayed signs of intoxication, according to police. After administering a sobriety test, a Michigan State Trooper arrested Williams, who was arraigned in Alpena’s 88th District Court on Wednesday on charges of operating while intoxicated, third offense, and driving with an invalid license. The court set Williams’ bond at $10,000 cash or surety.