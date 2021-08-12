Building a business from the ground up is a great challenge. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 20% of startups fail within the first year of trading, and 50% of them have failed within five years. For a business to really succeed, it has to be competitive and forward thinking. It helps to keep track of the industries that are thriving, as the market is ever-changing as technology moves forward. According to research done by business experts LinkedIn, the fastest growing industries of 2021 are ones that can be applied to any market and business niche, making them extremely versatile.