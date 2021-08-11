Gov. Pritzker Announces $250 Million Back To Business Grant Program To Accelerate Small Business Recovery Across Illinois

Application Opens August 18th, Nation-Leading Community Navigator Program Ready to Assist Businesses in Applying. Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced the $250 million Back to Business (B2B) grant program to support the continued recovery of small businesses across Illinois. The first in a series of economic recovery programs set to launch by the administration, B2B will offer small businesses access to funds that can help offset losses due to COVID-19, bring back workers, and take continued steps to rebuild amid the fallout from the pandemic. The program builds on last year’s Business Interruption Grant program, which provided $580 million to small businesses and childcare providers across the state.