Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

2325 W Gregg Dr

oucampus.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpacious Chandler Home - A space for everyone to relax! This home has large open rooms, an oversized master bathroom, and an airy great room that begs to entertain. Get on the wait list today to be notified when showings are available. Tenants are in the home through 8/31, please do not disturb.

www.oucampus.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Az Address
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Mount Pleasant, WIMATC Times

4800 Indian Hills Dr.

Indian Hills-Professionally Managed by Wellston Apartments - Indian Hills Apartments is a pet free community located in Mount Pleasant. The large one bedroom includes heat, water, sewer and one surface parking space. Indian Hills features king and queen sized bedrooms with ample closet space!. Apartment interiors include a kitchen with...
Real Estateoucampus.org

7439 East Conquistadores Drive

Brand New 4-Bedroom + 2-Bathroom + 2-Car Garage + Community Pool, Modern Home in Gated Community! - This brand new, trendy home was just built and has a modern, minimalist vibe and neutral colors throughout. Walk into a large, open living space and kitchen with a huge island and brand new stainless steel appliances. This gorgeous kitchen with crisp, white countertops and cabinets is the perfect place to gather. The large sliding door and windows make it feel very open and airy. There is a private side yard that is very low maintenance. All the bedrooms have brand new carpet. Master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet, dual sinks and a gorgeous, glass-enclosed shower. The cherry on top is the private. rooftop patio to take in the beautiful Arizona sunsets! There is also an attached, 2-car garage. Take advantage of everything this gated community has to offer including a pool, spa, pool-side ramada and fitness center.
Bristol, VAheraldcourier.com

4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $250,000

Back on market! Buyer could not obtain financing. Check out this big well maintained 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in a great Bristol VA location in Lowry Hills. This sprawling home offers over 3400 sq ft of finished living space. Boasting spacious rooms and a great layout. The main level offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a large living room, a nice dining room, a big den, and a well-appointed kitchen. Travel upstairs to the huge primary suite with fireplace, private bath, and balcony. The lower level offers a large recreation room and good storage. There is a large 2 car garage with a storage area. Sited on a nice wooded lot there is a private rear patio perfect for cookouts. Recent improvements include new gutters with leaf guards, a new 4 ton AC unit to be installed 7/30, 2 yr old shingles, commercial-grade membrane roof, new storm doors, and more. All appliances including the washer/dryer convey with the sale. This is a lot of home for the money in a great location. Check it out today before it is gone. Buyer/Buyer's Agent to verify all information.
Phoenix, AZoucampus.org

1725 E Cambridge Ave

2BR Renovated Next to Phoenix Children's Hospital - These newly renovated 2 bedrooms/1-bathroom apartments will be available for move in on August 1. The apartment features a new washer/dryer in unit, new appliances, countertops, and flooring. The Cambridge Apartments are located at 1725 E Cambridge Ave in the 85006 zip...
Kernersville, NCWinston-Salem Journal

4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $255,000

Fantastic and rare opportunity in Victorian Square! Sought-after community with unique architecture and design. All-brick construction with accents make these homes mini-castles. This property boasts 4 bedrooms with the primary on the main. Easy care-free maintenance and the yard is mowed by the HOA! Perhaps the largest home in VS, there is also a 150+square foot sunroom upstairs that commands a view of the interior courtyard and walkways that lie in the heart of the neighborhood. Quaint and charming, this home has much appeal.
MLStylerwoodgroup.com

41489 Comstock Ln, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # 210023317)

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Large, bright, newly renovated cabin 1 mile from Snow Summit, Big Bear Lake and Big Bear Village! Enjoy mountain living and all that Big Bear has to offer year around! Equipment: Dryer, Washer Sewer: Sewer Connected Topography: LL. Additional Details. AIR None. APPLIANCES Dishwasher, Disposal, Gas Range,...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

809 Taylor Street NE

We are excited to bring 809 Taylor St. NE to market. Located in the heart of Brookland, just minutes from downtown DC between the sought after communities of Brookland/Catholic University and historic Fort Totten. This 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms, beauty is an investors dream. Semi-detached unit with spacious open living and dining area, three large bedrooms on the third floor and a walkout basement that can be transformed into an income generating unit! Sizable backyard for entertaining, off street parking fit for 3 cars in the Rear. Access to public transportation and just steps away from Catholic University Metro station, and Booming Brookland neighborhood. Schedule your Showing today!
Milwaukee, WIMATC Times

2600-20 W Glendale Ave

Newly Updated 2BR - 1st Floor Apartment - Looking for a respectful new tenant with pride of ownership. Make this apartment YOUR home!. Well taken care of unit in a quiet neighborhood. 2br charmer. All units have appliances, a/c units and individual water shutoffs, gfis, CO2 detectors, multiple smoke detectors, newer outlets, faucets, toilets fire extinguishers and light fixtures. Basement space, with lockers and laundry hookups. Call Sunshine Management at 262-735-5989 opt 3 to set up a showing today!
Gordonsville, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

Lot 118 W Pebble Beach Dr , #118

This lot is located in the Shenandoah Crossing Country Club Owners' Association within the Shenandoah Resort Community nestled in the rolling foothills of Virginia. Shenandoah Crossing offers affordable living with amenities of communities of extravagant pricing. Four swimming pools, one indoor pool, tennis courts, basketball, miniature golf course, exercise rooms, family theater, game room, restaurant, lodging, a general store, equestrian center, and a pristine catch and release lake provide incredible fishing opportunities for all anglers, are included amentias. In search of a lot to build a home in the serenity of country living while remaining in commuting distance to metropolitan areas? Then Shenandoah Crossing is a must see lot.
House Rentoucampus.org

16237 S 13th Street

Ahwatukee Foothills - Large two story pool property with balcony, built in BBQ, fireplace, kitchen island, loft, large walk in closet, ceiling fans, storage in garage, and much more. *Tenants will be enrolled in the HVAC Filter Delivery Program at an additional fee of $25 per month. This program ensures...
House Rentoucampus.org

7359 W Greer Ave

Remodeled West Valley home for rent! - Property Id: 642208. This exceptional home is over 1500 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Upgrades include, new countertops, refinished cabinetry, brand new Coreluxe wood vinyl flooring (100% waterproof!) throughout and the whole interior has been repainted! Close to shopping and Sundance Park!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2403 Taylor Avenue

This is a multi-unit property in Baltimore county that you have been waiting for. Live in one 2 bed and 1 bath unit and rent the rest. Separate unit at each level with a separate entrance. This single family home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms & 3 kitchens. Property is double the size of adjoining properties. It comes with 2 car detached garage and a driveway that easily fits 6 or more cars. Basement has been converted to 1 bedroom in-law suite with separate entrance. Fenced rear and side yard . Recent concrete work along sides, water main and all plumbing, sidings, windows, doors and roof replaced in last 15 years. Total size of the lot 10,000. The public record is not accurate. Property comes with 3 different parcels.
Real Estateoucampus.org

8245 N 27th Ave

1x1 Trilogy - Experience what True Living should be - Trilogy - This home comes adorned with dark rose wood cabinets with soft touch drawers. Deep black and rose accents on the granite throughout your home. Recessed lighting, high neck faucets and energy star appliances are just a few of the finer touches you will experience. Full size washer and dryer, bow front tub and shower curtain with crisp clean lighting accent your new modern home.
House Rentoucampus.org

1113 W. Highland St.

AVAILABLE 9/15/21!!! - Welcome Home! Wonderfully maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Chandler. Spacious eat in kitchen with brand new appliances. Family room. Master bedroom with full master bath. Vaulted ceilings. Cozy fireplace. Nicely landscaped front and back. New backyard pergola. Covered patio. 2 car garage. Located on a cul-de-sac lot steps from the community pool. Close to shopping, schools, restaurants and freeways. Must See! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**
Real Estateoucampus.org

6626 N 59th Dr

59th Avenue Duplex Unit B - This cozy 500 square feet unit consists of 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. The home was completely remodeled and upgraded with new wood laminate flooring, new double pane windows. new bathroom, new kitchen including new cabinets and appliances. New Split AC units and new ceiling fans. Easy flowing floor plan with neutral Neutral color palette. There is covered parking adjoining the unit. Located close to to Glendale City center..
House Rentoucampus.org

2700 West Sahuaro Drive

Amazing Studio! - Beautiful gated community with great amenities. We offer 3 sparkling swimming pools, 24 Fitness Center, 24 hour laundry facilities, a doggy park for our pet lovers, and much more. For additional information contact our leasing office, (602) 962-7735 x68. *Prices are subject to change. Additional charges will apply.
Real Estateoucampus.org

1903 E Hermosa Dr

1903 E Hermosa - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located on a corner lot in the well maintained community of Tempe Royal Palms. The house has a 2 car garage and an RV gate. There is new wood laminate flooring, remodeled kitchen, new roof and garage door late 2019. Low maintenance front and back yards. New, large capacity gas water heater 2019. RV gate and pad in backyard This is a split floor plan with 2 bedrooms and a bathroom located on the West side of the building and the master bedroom suite with a small study located on the East side. Both the front and backyard is desert landscaped.
Golfoucampus.org

20136 N Painted Sky Dr

Golf Course View Vacation Home In Sun City Grand! - Fully Furnished 2 bedroom w/ Den Wonderful Vacation Home in Sun City Grand located on the Hole #3 of Desert Springs Golf Course. This home is available for Rent September 1st - December 31st 2021. Enjoy the Mountain Views and the Beautiful Arizona Sun Sets while relaxing on the patio. Sun City Grand is a age Restricted Retirement Community. The open concept kitchen is amazing. Granite counters, Eat in Kitchen, Large Refrigerator, Built in microwave and electric cook top stove. The Master Bath is light and bright has double sinks, walk in shower and a large closet. This is a perfect home inside and out. Utilities are included (caps apply). There is a minimum 3 month Stay. $2000 Security deposit, $400 Cleaning deposit, 2.2% Surprise Rental Tax , No Pets! No Smoking!
Real Estateoucampus.org

13206 S 38th St

MOUNTAIN PARK RANCH- Newly Renovated - Extremely large 4 bedroom home, includes 3 and 1/2 bathrooms, formal living room, and a family room too! Luxury kitchen with lots of storage. Electric and microwave oven. Walk-in closets, 3 car garage, nice diving pool, serviced by management. Don't miss out on this one!
House Rentoucampus.org

6900 E Princess 1177

FULLY FURNISHED 1 bd 1 bath Condo in Larronata North Scottsdale - This FULLY FURNISHED 1 bedroom 1 bath unit in Larronata is just screaming for you call home. Everything you could need is here for you. Perfect as a corporate rental, traveling nurses and anyone here for on contract job. 3 Month minimum is required. Furnishing, dishes, linens and all the touches you need to feel at home while your here. Easy access to the 202, old town Scottsdale, MAYO, American Express and the entire valley. Security Deposit equals one months rent and is fully refundable. Contact Ken Adams today at 480-779-0565 to schedule your personal yet social distanced showing today. City of Phoenix Rental Tax is the responsibility of the tenant and is 2,3%

Comments / 0

Community Policy