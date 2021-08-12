2325 W Gregg Dr

This lot is located in the Shenandoah Crossing Country Club Owners' Association within the Shenandoah Resort Community nestled in the rolling foothills of Virginia. Shenandoah Crossing offers affordable living with amenities of communities of extravagant pricing. Four swimming pools, one indoor pool, tennis courts, basketball, miniature golf course, exercise rooms, family theater, game room, restaurant, lodging, a general store, equestrian center, and a pristine catch and release lake provide incredible fishing opportunities for all anglers, are included amentias. In search of a lot to build a home in the serenity of country living while remaining in commuting distance to metropolitan areas? Then Shenandoah Crossing is a must see lot.
