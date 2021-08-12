Cancel
5.11 Looks to Go Public

By Kari Hamanaka
Orange County Business Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIrvine retailer and maker of tactical gear for military and law enforcement 5.11 ABR Corp. is looking to go public. The company said it filed this week a confidential draft registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering. 5.11 is part of Westport, Conn.-based Compass...

