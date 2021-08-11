Oregon’s Unexpected Achilles Heel for 2021

This is a ponder-point that I’d love your feedback on, because it has so many dimensions to it and has such wide-reaching ramifications for the team. If you are starting an inexperienced corner … even a highly rated one, you are in trouble. And in the pass-happy Pac-12, that is especially true. No matter how good the rest of the defense is–if an opponent can pick up easy first downs on a newbie corner–you are toast. Sure there are things you can do to offset the problem, but at crunch time–there is no avoiding it.