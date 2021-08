Afghanistan, a mountainous landlocked country at the crossroads of Central and South Asia has been invaded and occupied by ….. ……………………………….. the Maurya Empire, the Greek Empire of Alexander the Great of Macedon, Rashidun Caliphate, the Mongol Empire led by Genghis Khan, the Timurid Empire of Timur, the Mughal Empire, various Persian Empires, the Sikh Empire, the British Empire, the Soviet Union, and most recently the the United States. So far, all those who have invaded Afghanistan have been soundly defeated and driven out of the country. Who will try next to conquer Afghanistan? Maybe Jim Tomes and his rough and ready Wadesville Militia?