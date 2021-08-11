Descendants to Open Aug. 13

When Nina Simone: Four Women sings at Berkshire Theatre Group’s Unicorn Theatre, it soars. Christina Ham’s biography with music either performed by, written for, or written by the multi-talented Nina Simone (1933-2003) explores Simone’s transition from artist to activist. The classically-trained Simone, whose music career began with jazz, blues, folk, and pop was changed by her reaction to the 1963 church bombing in Alabama, which killed four girls. As she writes an homage, the acclaimed song “Four Women” (1966), she reacts to the women she knows in the Black community — strong, independent, determined women, as yet not unified in the cause because of their own limitations, and their inability to escape their own stereotypes. Ham’s book weaves together songs of Simone, from “Mississippi Goddam” to “Sinner Man,” “Images,” “Young, Gifted and Black” and “Brown Baby.”