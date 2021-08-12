Calling all disc golfers: Fundraising tournament at Marilla Park

STREATOR – Disc golf enthusiasts are encouraged to participate in a tournament in Streator this month. Christopher Stone presented his plans to Streator’s park board to improve Marilla Park’s disc golf course. Stone is organizing a fundraiser tournament, August 22nd in an effort to do so. Walk-in registration will not be accepted, as the event will have a limit of 60 players maximum. The unsanctioned singles event will have multiple divisions available, so all players can have equal opportunity to play with people around their skill level and compete fairly amongst each other. Money from the event is 100% dedicated to Streator’s Park board to be utilized for future course upgrades. Folks can register on the Marilla Park Disc Golf Fundraiser Tournament Facebook page.