Stewart Golf Q Remote and X10 Follow review: The trolleys that are like your own personal caddie

Take wireless charging with you anywhere when you have the Sum Products DROP & DOCK sleek wireless charging system. This system consists of a portable wireless charger and a lovely docking system. So you can charge in style while you travel or even at the coffee shop. It makes recharging your devices a breeze. What’s more, this wireless charging system features premium materials like anodized aluminum for the body. Meanwhile, a silicone rugger blend finishes the gadget and keeps it in place. This material also makes it grippy enough to hold your device while tilted. Moreover, the DROP & DOCK can power up to three external devices at the same time. In fact, it has two high speed USB-A ports on the DOCK and one wireless charger on the DROP. Charge up your favorite devices in style anywhere you go with this sleek and portable wireless charger.