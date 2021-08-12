Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Stewart Golf Q Remote and X10 Follow review: The trolleys that are like your own personal caddie

By Hannah Holden
nationalclubgolfer.com
 4 days ago

For this Stewart Golf trolley review, I visited Manchester Golf Club to put two of the brands new wheels to the test. I took the Stewart Golf Q Remote and Stewart Golf X10 Follow trolleys out for a spin to see how they compared not only with one another but with the Stewart Golf Q Follow I tried out at the end of last year.

www.nationalclubgolfer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caddie#Trolleys#Remote Control#Manchester Golf Club#Ncg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
GolfGolf.com

Gimme that: This custom GOLF phone caddy is a game changer

Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to clean a TV screen without damaging it

Whether you’ve got young children running around or frantic pets, your TV screen can soon show sticky fingerprints, pet hair and mystery marks. On top of that, dust will cover the screen quickly, even if you have one of the best TVs — after all, we spend a lot of time in front of it!
GolfGolf.com

GlobalGolf’s certified pre-owned golf clubs will improve your game

If there were ever a Disney World for golfers, it’d be GlobalGolf’s warehouse, which has something for everyone. Whether you’re on the hunt for new golf clubs or used, navigating your options is an enjoyable — some might say magical — experience. If you’re in the market for a pre-owned...
Bicyclesopereviews.com

Turboant Thunder T1 Fat Tire Electric Bike

Having gotten the chance to review the Turboant X7 Pro electric scooter , we didn’t waste much time agreeing to follow up with another product. The Turboant Thunder T1 Fat Tire Electric Bike represents the company’s flagship electric bicycle, with tons of power, ample range, and the ability to cruise for as many as 60 miles on a charge!
Golfnationalclubgolfer.com

How do you make the best even better? TaylorMade launch third-gen P790 irons

TaylorMade’s best-selling irons in the company’s history are back and better than ever before. This is now the third generation of the TaylorMade P790 irons, so what’s new? Let’s take a closer look…. TaylorMade P790 irons: First impressions. I love the clean classic aesthetics on offer here this year. I...
Scienceprojectmanagement.com

Bring Your Own Style: The Importance of PM Personality

Andy Jordan is President of Roffensian Consulting S.A., a Roatan, Honduras-based management consulting firm with a comprehensive project management practice. Andy always appreciates feedback and discussion on the issues raised in his articles and can be reached at [email protected] Andy's new book Risk Management for Project Driven Organizations is now available.
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

This WaveRunner Is a Safe Way for Your Kids to Learn on Their Own Personal Watercraft

It’s summertime, and many of us look forward to a day on the water with family. When hitting the water, kids and adults alike enjoy time on personal watercraft, such as a Kawasaki Jet Ski and Yamaha WaveRunner models. Read on for a comparison of these two popular brands of personal watercraft and tips on how your kids can stay safe on a model designed just for them.
Economysuccess.com

How Following the Rules Empowers You to Break Them on Your Own Terms

There aren’t many entrepreneurs who would call themselves rule-followers. Yet Michelle Cordeiro Grant, founder and CEO of lingerie brand LIVELY, is both a self-described rule-follower and undeniable rule-changer. Michelle says that as the daughter of Indian immigrants, she originally seemed destined to end up in one of the career paths...
Hobbiesnationalclubgolfer.com

Win: £100 in Amazon vouchers by taking a quick survey

One lucky winner will receive £100 in Amazon vouchers by taking a survey. We’ve partnered with leading research agency Sports Marketing Surveys to look at how golfers get around the course, and we’d really appreciate your input!. For 10 minutes of your time, you will be entered into a draw where 10...
Golfnationalclubgolfer.com

Callaway Jaws wedges are back – and with extra bite

Callaway Jaws wedges are back for 2021, this time with a pretty big visual difference. I love the re-styling of this iteration of the Jaws wedges, especially the contrasting textures on the back of the club head. Callaway Jaws wedges: The technology. The big visual difference is the full face...
ElectronicsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Make Your Own Parking Sensors, Remote Starters, and More With an Arduino

Not all cars came with fancy parking sensors or remote starting capabilities, and adding them as options can be expensive. But with a little DIY knowledge, and enough YouTube tutorials, you can make all these nifty features yourself. The key is to pick up an Arduino, a low-cost microcontroller that’s easy to program and build simple systems out of. While that may sound daunting, Arduinos are fairly entry-level into the world of programming.
Skin Carehelloglow.co

How To Make Your Own Contour Powder (+ Apply It Like a Pro)

Make-up trends come and go, but some things stick around because they work. Contouring is back in the spotlight because the current beauty looks are quite sculptural. Kim Kardashian kickstarted this latest round of shadow play, but it’s a trick make-up artists have always used. This homemade contouring powder is a must for accentuating your features without the chemicals.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Sum Products Drop & Dock sleek wireless charging system wirelessly charges anywhere

Take wireless charging with you anywhere when you have the Sum Products DROP & DOCK sleek wireless charging system. This system consists of a portable wireless charger and a lovely docking system. So you can charge in style while you travel or even at the coffee shop. It makes recharging your devices a breeze. What’s more, this wireless charging system features premium materials like anodized aluminum for the body. Meanwhile, a silicone rugger blend finishes the gadget and keeps it in place. This material also makes it grippy enough to hold your device while tilted. Moreover, the DROP & DOCK can power up to three external devices at the same time. In fact, it has two high speed USB-A ports on the DOCK and one wireless charger on the DROP. Charge up your favorite devices in style anywhere you go with this sleek and portable wireless charger.
GolfPosted by
SPY

Personalized Golf Balls Won’t Improve Your Drive, But They’ll Make the Game Way More Enjoyable

Whether to buy for yourself or for another golfer among your family and friends, there are few things cooler than playing golf with personalized golf balls. Sure, they offer zero competitive advantage over our favorite golf balls, but that doesn’t mean personalization is totally pointless. First, personalized golf balls will never be mistaken for someone else’s golf balls. If they have your name or face on them, you’ll never accidentally play the wrong ball again, or, worse, have someone else play your ball. Further, nobody will ever steal them because you can unequivocally prove they’re yours. Second, depending on what kind of personalization...
yoursun.com

LETTER: My own, personal street sign idea

Everyone probably has had a time when they wanted to put up their own sign. I bet the most wished for is one to add to the speed limit sign on your street saying "Enforced by Mossberg" or something similar. Lately I have noticed a particular area which has made me think seriously of making my own sign, which I have refrained from only because of cost.
BicyclesPosted by
Cyclingnews

Cheapest Zwift setup: Where to find turbo trainers in stock, the best deals and a guide on how to get onto Zwift

If you're one of the many people who has looked to training indoors over the past couple of years, then you've probably had many questions about what products you need for indoor cycling. Various solutions are available, ranging from simple systems that by themselves are incompatible with apps like Zwift, to the premium options that, while app-compatible, can leave your bank account feeling emptier than your stomach after a fasted ride.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Aipower Wearbuds wristband earbuds charge on your wrist and track health factors

Free yourself from easy-to-lose earbuds, inconvenient charging, and more with the Aipower Wearbuds wristband earbuds. These unique buds actually clip to a wristband that keeps them organized and—best of all—charged. In fact, you get 13 hours of playtime from a single charging session. And, with the IPX6 waterproof rating, they don’t mind outdoor adventures. Even cooler, the band gives you fitness tracking capabilities. Keep an eye on your heart rate, calories burned, hours of sleep, and more. Moreover, you get an ultra-stable connection to your smartphone thanks to Bluetooth 5. Furthermore, you can expect continuous music with high-fidelity sound from the graphene-augmented drivers. Additionally, aptX provides seamless streaming thanks to the Qualcomm smart audio chip. Finally, the on-wrist charging gives you 13 hours of playtime on a single charge. Improve your health habits with these innovative earbuds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy