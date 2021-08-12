Stewart Golf Q Remote and X10 Follow review: The trolleys that are like your own personal caddie

Free yourself from easy-to-lose earbuds, inconvenient charging, and more with the Aipower Wearbuds wristband earbuds. These unique buds actually clip to a wristband that keeps them organized and—best of all—charged. In fact, you get 13 hours of playtime from a single charging session. And, with the IPX6 waterproof rating, they don’t mind outdoor adventures. Even cooler, the band gives you fitness tracking capabilities. Keep an eye on your heart rate, calories burned, hours of sleep, and more. Moreover, you get an ultra-stable connection to your smartphone thanks to Bluetooth 5. Furthermore, you can expect continuous music with high-fidelity sound from the graphene-augmented drivers. Additionally, aptX provides seamless streaming thanks to the Qualcomm smart audio chip. Finally, the on-wrist charging gives you 13 hours of playtime on a single charge. Improve your health habits with these innovative earbuds.
Comments / 0