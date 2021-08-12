Cancel
Butler, PA

Court says closure case moot

By Alex J. Weidenhof
cranberryeagle.com
 5 days ago

A federal appellate court ruled Tuesday that the county's lawsuit over state COVID-19 restrictions was moot, but the lawyers challenging the restrictions vow a further fight. The ruling, written by Judge Patty Shwartz of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit, found that, because orders issued by Gov. Tom Wolf and the secretary of health had expired, the Legislature terminated Wolf's disaster declaration, and no state official has indicated they intend to issue new orders. No legal remedy existed, and, as such, the court cannot rule on the merits of the case.

Third Circuit vacates federal court's ruling and declares suit over legality of Wolf's COVID-19 measures is moot

PHILADELPHIA – A federal appeals court has overturned a lower court ruling which eliminated Gov. Tom Wolf’s unprecedented COVID-19 emergency restrictions, finding the issue to be moot because not only have those restrictions expired in the interim, but voters statewide have also since amended the state constitution to roll back a governor’s range of emergency powers.
Butler, PAButler Eagle

Federal appellate court rules county's lawsuit over COVID-19 restrictions moot

A federal appellate court ruled Tuesday the county's lawsuit over state COVID-19 restrictions was moot, but the lawyers challenging the restrictions vow a further fight. The ruling, written by Judge Patty Shwartz of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, found that, because orders issued by Gov. Tom Wolf and the secretary of health had expired, the legislature terminated Wolf's disaster declaration and no state official has indicated they intend to issue new orders, no legal remedy existed and, as such, the court cannot rule on the merits of the case.
U.S. PoliticsLaw.com

3rd Circuit Tosses Wolf's Appeal in Case Over Constitutionality of COVID Closures, Calling Case Moot

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit tossed a challenge to Pennsylvania’s now-expired pandemic restrictions, saying the case is now moot. Writing for the three-judge panel in Butler County v. Governor of Pennsylvania, Judge Patty Shwartz, joined by Judges Michael Chagares and Kent Jordan, said the lawsuit is moot because there’s no reasonable expectation the same rules would be re-imposed. Circumstances have changed since the COVID-19 orders were implemented, the judges said, including that more than 60% of residents are vaccinated and a recent amendment to the state constitution limits the governor’s ability to enter the same orders.
