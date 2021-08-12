Every drop counts: Pacific leading in water conservation

As California faces a severe drought, University of the Pacific has taken steps to be one of America's leading universities in water conservation. Pacific has incorporated efficient water designs with irrigation and updates to facilities across its Stockton campus—and has been doing so since 2006. Among schools in the West Coast Conference, Pacific is the only institution to have 100% non-potable or water not of drinking quality for irrigation and has the lowest consumption of potable water per campus user according to the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System.