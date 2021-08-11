City of Opelika Kicks Off Opelika 2040 Comprehensive Plan
The city of Opelika is excited to kick-off the 2040 Comprehensive Plan project. Opelika 2040 will serve as the city’s official guide for future growth, land use and development for the next 20 years. Informed by community consensus, community vision, existing conditions and future potentials, the comprehensive plan will serve as a road map to the future by guiding policy decisions and helping the community achieve its long-term objectives.opelikaobserver.com
