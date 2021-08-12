Cancel
Drones on Mars

By Julia Maruca
cranberryeagle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalling a hobby an “addiction” isn't always a compliment. But Tom Murrin, owner and operator of local remote-control drone company Drone Addiction, wears the name with pride. Murrin started his company in 2016, and hosts summer camps, workshops and school classes in which he teaches young people how to fly,...

www.cranberryeagle.com

#Planet Mars#Camera#Fpv#Drone Addiction
NASA
Technology
Electronics
Astronomyastrobites.org

Water on Mars? Hold up.

Title: Explaining Bright Radar Reflections Below The Martian South Polar Layered Deposits Without Liquid Water. Authors: Daniel E. Lalich, Alexander G. Hayes, and Valerio Poggiali. First Author’s Institution: Cornell Center for Astrophysics and Planetary Science, Cornell University, Ithaca, New York, USA. Status: Submitted. In the last few years, some researchers...
Jobsmyqcountry.com

Living on Mars

NASA is looking to hire four people willing to pretend to live on Mars for a full year. They posted the job on Friday, and they’re accepting applications until September 17th. But they’re not just taking anyone. The ideal candidate would be 30 to 55, and have a master’s degree in a STEM field, like engineering or math. But they’ll also accept applications from people with a bachelor’s degree and some relevant experience. The four people who get chosen will live in a 1,700-square-foot enclosed space with no windows for a year. They’ll only eat astronaut food, and have limited contact with friends and family online. It’s not clear how much it pays, but you can head to NASA’s website if you want to apply.
conwaydailysun.com

STEM campers go on a 'mission to Mars'

CONWAY — Sponsored by the Conway Public Library in partnership with the MWV School to Career Summer Camps and Project SUCCEED, STEM Mars Exploration campers do everything from designing their own rockets and creating their own vision of what sustainable life on Mars might look like. “Conway, we’ve got a...
Houston, TXeasttexasradio.com

NASA Looking For “Simulated Mars” Explorers

NASA has began taking applications for four people to live in a simulated Mars habitat at the Johnson Space Center in Houston. The paid participants have to eat space food, have limited communications back home, make spacewalks and deal with equipment failures. Applicants have to be between 30 and 55 years old with a master’s degree in a science or math field or be a pilot and in great shape.
Astronomytheness.com

Going to Mars

This past weekend we hosted the second all-digital NECSS, which ended with two talks from NASA scientists, Sarah Noble who spoke about going to the Moon and Julie Robinson who spoke about sending people to Mars. The two projects are intimately connected, really part of one overall goal, as the lessons learns on the Moon will be invaluable to going to Mars. And both will benefit from ongoing research and experience aboard the ISS. Their talks reinforced the impression I had that NASA is thinking in terms of a long term overall strategy for expanding human activity into space. About 40 years ago I first read an article by Isaac Asimov in which he argued strongly that establishing a permanent presence on the Moon will be a critical stepping stone for getting to Mars, and it seems NASA agrees.
AstronomySpaceFlight Insider

Results from Mars InSight lander show Mars has a molten center

Using data collected by NASA’s Mars InSight lander, which has been on the red planet since 2018, researchers have confirmed the planet’s center to be molten. This comes from three papers published in “Science” on July 22, 2021, that used data collected by InSight’s seismometer to provide details previously unknown about the composition of Mars’ crust, mantel and core, confirming the planet has a molten center, whereas Earth’s outer core is molten and its center is solid.
Mars, PAphl17.com

NASA is looking for Mars pioneers

Could you be cut out for life on Mars? That is the question NASA is asking volunteers who are willing to tough out conditions similar to life on the Red Planet. The space agency is seeking applicants for participation as a crew member during the first one year analog mission in a habitat that will simulate life on Mars.
IndustryScientific American

The Ethics of Sending Humans to Mars

With Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson recently completing their pioneering space flights that could set the stage for future space tourism, it is worth taking a look at what might be involved for the human exploration of Mars, even though it’s likely decades away. Elon Musk is perhaps the best-known...
AstronomyNASASpaceFlight.com

Mars Colonisation

Fascinating, so no one has any information on the Sabatier process being done on earth for liquid methane or even got information to how much on Mars can be done or how much power solar energy would draw on Mars other than just go with Musks idea which is pretty vague. I am being told to go back and reach information but based on what I am getting here is only going to be a waste of time for me.
Aerospace & DefenseFingerLakes1

NASA builds simulation of Mars for volunteers to live in

An architect from the Bjarke Ingels Group has created Mars Dune Alpha, in collaboration with Icon, to create an artificial environment similar to Mars. NASA will be seeking 4 volunteers to partake in the project. Icon creates buildings without putting together individual units and their 3D printer will create layers...
Aerospace & DefenseNASA

NASA’s Curiosity Mars Rover Explores a Changing Landscape

Images of knobbly rocks and rounded hills are delighting scientists as NASA’s Curiosity rover climbs Mount Sharp, a 5-mile-tall (8-kilometer-tall) mountain within the 96-mile-wide (154-kilometer-wide) basin of Mars’ Gale Crater. The rover’s Mast Camera, or Mastcam, highlights those features in a panorama captured on July 3, 2021 (the 3,167th Martian day, or sol, of the mission).
LiveScience

Could we really terraform Mars?

Almost every sci-fi story begins (and sometimes ends) with the terraforming of Mars to turn it into a more hospitable world. But with its frigid temperatures, remoteness from the sun and general dustiness, changing Mars to be more Earth-like is more challenging than it seems (and it already seems pretty tough).
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

23rd SpaceX Commercial Resupply Mission to Launch Bone, Plant, and Materials Studies to International Space Station

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. (NASA PR) — NASA commercial cargo provider SpaceX is targeting Saturday, Aug. 28, to launch its 23rd commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company’s Dragon spacecraft is scheduled for liftoff at 3:37 a.m. EDT from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Space.com

Scientists locate likely origin for the dinosaur-killing asteroid

The asteroid credited with the extinction of the dinosaurs 66 million years ago is likely to have originated from the outer half of the solar system’s main asteroid belt, according to new research by Southwest Research Institute (SwRI). Known as the Chicxulub impactor, this large object has an estimated width...
Salon

NASA slightly improves the odds that asteroid Bennu hits Earth. Humanity will be ready regardless

If the thought of an extinction event–level asteroid hitting Earth keeps you up at night, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has relatively good news for you: the chances of asteroid Bennu striking Earth are higher than previously thought, but probably not high enough to lose sleep over. That's partly because we are getting better at spotting and calculating asteroid trajectories, but also because NASA is soon to test technology that could divert a threatening asteroid decades in advance of impact.
AstronomyDigital Trends

There’s a slim chance asteroid Bennu will collide with Earth in 2300

The spacecraft OSIRIS-REx spent two years close to asteroid Bennu before leaving earlier this year, and now researchers have predicted there is a very small chance the asteroid, which is 500 meters wide, could collide with Earth in the future. NASA researchers have used data from this expedition to find...

