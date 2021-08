When: Penn Manor School District board meeting, Aug. 16. What: At least 60 parents filled the school board room – and spilled into an overflow room – to continue an ongoing debate on whether or not children in the Penn Manor School District should be masked. Another 167 community members logged on to watch the meeting’s livestream. A few parents requested that the meeting be moved into a bigger room so all parents could be in the same room as the board. Brian Wallace, the district’s community relations coordinator, said moving the equipment required to livestream the meeting would take at least 45 minutes. The board remained in the Manor Middle School boardroom.